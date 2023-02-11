Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Warriors? Lakers Issue Injury Report Amidst the King’s Alleged Season-Long Troubles

Feb 9, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts on the bench after a foul call in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

February 2023 was supposed to the month of Michael Jordan. The NBA legend’s day was to be celebrated on 3rd February 2023, but was overshadowed too quickly. Just four days after ‘Jordan Day’, LeBron James broke one of the most unattainable records. With his 38,388th point, Bron passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s All-Time Scoring Leader.

Bron achieved the feat in a 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. After that, the Lakers played the Milwaukee Bucks, a game where Bron was out on the sidelines, resting.

After the disappointing losses at home, the Lakers would like a change of scenery from their recent fails at home. However, the fans just want to know one thing:

LeBron James is listed as Questionable

LeBron James and the Lakers are in town for the second out of four matchups this season. In the first contest, the Lakers had a nice whooping, courtesy of Stephen Curry. However, with the Chef out today, things would be easier for the Lakers.

However, from the looks of it, the Purple and Gold might go into the contest without their scoring leader. LeBron James has been listed as questionable with left ankle soreness.

Lakers status update for tomorrow’s game against the Warriors pic.twitter.com/jRdN4eNy4N — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) February 10, 2023

If LeBron does not play tonight, we may get a first view at the new Lakers players right from the tip-off.

However, Bron’s absence from the court dates back further to the start of the season.

LeBron is in midst of scary leg-injury rumors

Not too long ago, Chris Haynes shared that Bron was struggling through a foot injury. It is something that has been lingering for the whole season.

“I was told LeBron was severely struggling with that foot injury he has [Tuesday night vs. the Thunder]… It gets to points where it just gets unbearable and he plays through it… The way it’s explained to me is that might be something that lingers all season long, but it… https://t.co/1e9TpzCoiY pic.twitter.com/Q84RfAi1dX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 11, 2023

With the scoring record now under his belt, there are chances we may see Bron missing more games than he plays them.

