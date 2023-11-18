“Best Player at His Position”: After Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘Top 3 SG’ Nod, Tyrese Haliburton Predicts Anthony Edwards Will Be a Top 5 Player in Two-Three Years

Anthony Edwards is one of the few players whose game took a massive jump last season. In his third professional campaign, the Minnesota Timberwolves guard recorded 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists (improving all stats). For having a solid regular season, Ant was rewarded with the first All-Star nod of his young career.

During the 2023 summer, Anthony Edwards committed to represent Team USA at the FIBA World Cup. By establishing himself as the go-to guy on the star-studded squad, several analysts and enthusiasts were convinced that Edwards was going to be among the best shooting guards in the league.

Shaquille O’Neal, who even dubbed him as the next Michael Jordan before the 2023 FIBA World Cup started, recently praised the athletic guard. By sharing an Instagram post on his Story, the TNT analyst stated that the 22-year-old was a top three shooting guard in the league.

Just a week after Shaq showered Ant-Man with praises, Tyrese Haliburton also spoke highly of his Team USA teammate. During an appearance on JJ Redick’s The Old Man and The Three podcast, the Indiana Pacers star claimed that Edwards would be top 5 player in the league in merely two-three years.

“I think Ant is, you know, probably the best player at his position. Future of the league for sure. So just to be there with him and see him every day was very special… No surprise in seeing him doing what he’s doing and it ain’t gonna stop for a long time,” Haliburton claimed. JJ Redick: How soon until he’s legit undisputed top 5 player? Because it’s gonna happen at some point. “Probably like two or three years,” Haliburton answered.

Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton signed max extensions this summer

While Anthony Edwards has been praised for his performances, even Tyrese Haliburton does deserve his recognition. Alongside Ant, Haliburton also received his first All-Star nod during the 2022-2023 season. He concluded his third professional campaign with 20.7 points and 10.4 assists per game.

During the summer, Ant and Tyrese were both rewarded with rookie max contract extensions from their respective franchises. It is pretty safe to say that their performance, ever since signing the 5-year, $260 million deal, has improved.

So far in the 2023-2024 season, Edwards has lodged 26.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game, while leading the Timberwolves to a solid 8-3 record.

On the other hand, Haliburton has been recording a staggering 24.7 points, 12.5 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game. He’s been putting up these impressive numbers while leading the Pacers to a 7-4 record.