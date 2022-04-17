“8 year old Grizzlies fans tell me I suck and that I should go sit down!”: Anthony Edwards dishes on why he loves playing against Ja Morant and company following stellar Game 1 Timberwolves victory

Anthony Edwards details how Grizzlies fans no older than 10 years old are talking trash to him about him sucking and how he should get benched.

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves survived what was a horrid performance from Karl-Anthony Towns in the play-in against the Clippers to move onto the Playoffs as the 7th seed. They faced off against Ja Morant and his Memphis Grizzlies and were treated to the duality of D’Angelo Russell, who went 1-10 from the field on the night.

However, unlike the play-in, KAT came out to play, dropping a solid 29 points, including a massive poster on DPOY candidate, Jaren Jackson Jr. Wolves head coach, Chris Finch, said he never had any doubt that KAT would bounce back as he’s an All-NBA talent.

The real star of the show last night was Anthony Edwards who, in his first game in the NBA Playoffs, dropped 36 points, the 4th most mark by anybody in their first Playoff game. His 12-23 shooting led the Timberwolves to a 130-117 victory over Ja Morant and the Grizzlies.

Anthony Edwards on Grizzlies fans talking trash to him.

If there were two teams that talked the most trash in the league on NBA hardwood, it would be the Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The latter are infused with the ‘Patrick Beverley mentality’ while the former are simply too young to care about any consequences they may face after talking up a storm.

The Grizzlies talked enough trash to get a rise out of LeBron James during the regular season and it seems as though this has rubbed off on the younger generation of Grizz fans. Anthony Edwards doesn’t mind getting yelled at by fans regardless of their age however as he claims to love it and is the reason why he loves to play against Memphis.

“Because they talk so much trash. Even the kids. The kids were the worst ones. Even 3 years old, 10 years old, ‘Anthony go sit down, you suck!’ It’s just fun. Basketball is fun to me. I love it.”

While losing the 3-point battle is expected for a team like the Grizz, losing the rebounding battle was something that wasn’t. The Grizzlies and the Timberwolves are slated for their Game 2 this coming Tuesday and will be interesting to see if the former can take back control of the offensive glass.