Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight vs Brooklyn Nets? Nuggets’ 2x MVP’s Injury Update Amid Losing Streak

Mar 8, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks on from the bench in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off losing a game against the lowly San Antonio Spurs, Nikola Jokic and Co are now looking to take on the Brooklyn Nets who can throw a tough challenge at the #1 team in the West despite having no All-Star in their roster.

While the Nuggets’ morale might be down with a 128-120 loss on Friday, Mikal Bridges-led team must be boosted after their 124-123 OT win over the Wolves.

As they face each other tonight in Denver, there are chances that the 2x MVP might miss out on the game because of their schedule for the next week and a half, which has them on the road to face five teams in the East.

Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight vs. the Brooklyn Nets?

As per the Nuggets’ latest update on injuries, Vlatko Cancar and Zeke Nnaji are still the only players on the list. So, Nikola Jokic should be playing tonight against the Nets.

Having lost their last two, following an 8-2 run in their ten games before the match against the Bulls, the home team would look to win one before starting their road trip. The Nets, on the other hand, would like to continue their momentum by beating the best in the West while they are down.

Jokic’s form in the last 5 games

The Serbian big man was facing a tough time getting to 20 points since his 40-point triple-double outing against the Clippers on 27th February.

Although his 37-11-11 night against the Spurs makes his last five-game average — 20.8 points, 13 rebounds, and 9.9 assists on close to 60% shooting. That is elite in almost all the ways possible except Jokic’s own bar that he has set for himself by being one of the most efficient guys in the league.

In these last two losses against struggling teams, The Joker’s FG% came down to 58 and 43. If they were just at par with his season average of 63.6%, those losses could have been avoided.

Those wins would have set them up nicely for the road games too. But, isn’t that a lot to expect? Let him be realistic for a while.

