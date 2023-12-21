“This Year I’m Trying to Play 82”: Paolo Banchero Credits Anthony Edwards and Mikal Bridges for Motivating Him to Play ‘As Much as He Can’

The Orlando Magic have surpassed all expectations this season sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 16-9 record. The key to their success has been sophomore sensation Paolo Banchero‘s availability and form. The 2022 Rookie of the Year has played all 25 games this season till now and expects to play all 82 regular season games this season. Interstingly, Banchero credited Anthony Edwards and Mikal Bridges for bringing the mindset to play all the games this season among youngsters and explained how their teaming up in the FIBA World Cup this year helped.

During an interview with Stephen A Smith, Paolo Banchero was asked about Minnesota Timberwolves and Team USA star Anthony Edwards‘ comments about wanting to play as many of the 82 regular season games as possible. The Magic star said he shares a similar mindset claiming playing alongside Edwards and Bridges in the FIBA World Cup this past summer inspired him to play as much as he can.

“One thing I took away from playing in the World Cup was [Anthony Edwards]. Mikal Bridges and those guys really didn’t sit out.”

Praising Mikal Bridges for never missing a regular-season game in his career- the Nets star has played 418 straight regular season games across five seasons-the 21-year-old forward added that he plans on playing all 82 regular season games this season after playing 75 in his rookie season.

“Last year I played 75, this year I’m trying to play 82 if I can.”

Explaining his reasons he said maximizing experience should be every young player’s priority.

“Guys like Edwards and young stars in the league, the more we play, especially in the regular season, it will bring more excitement to the league. And show players coming up in the draft that you should play as much as you can.”

The NBA has also made a conscious effort to ensure that the superstars play as many regular-season games as possible. The league introduced the Player Participation Policy to curtail load management. Per the policy, teams will provide an approved reason to the NBA for a star missing a regular-season game. A star is “any player who has made an All-Star or All-NBA Team in any of the previous three seasons.”

If any team fails to provide a satisfactory answer, they will fined $100,000, $250,000, and $1.25 million for the first, second, and third violation, respectively. Any violation beyond that carries a fine of $1 million more than the previous penalty. Players will also have to play 20-plus minutes in 65 games or more to be eligible for individual awards.

Anthony Edwards berates NBA stars for load management

Earlier this year, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards called out NBA players for missing games despite being healthy and explained why he doesn’t believe in load management. He said:

“All the guys sitting, resting. That’s the only thing I probably don’t like. Just play, man. If you 80%, you gotta play. I don’t like all the sitting, missing games stuff. These people might have enough money to come to one game. And that might be the game they come to and you sitting out.”

Edwards has missed only 16 regular season games in his four-year NBA career. He was the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and won the Rookie of the Year award. He has played a critical role in changing the Timberwolves’ fortunes since joining. They won only 23 games in his rookie season but doubled their wins total the following season, albeit in 10 more season games than the previous campaign, which was shortened to 72 games.

In Edwards’ fourth season with the team, the Timberwolves look like a juggernaut and currently have the best record in the NBA.