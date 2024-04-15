Anthony Edwards’ Rant Against The Suns’ ‘Disgraceful’ 2022 Game 7 Against The Mavericks Resurfaces

Anthony Edwards has been a part of the league for merely four years, yet has already provided fans with several unforgettable moments. Apart from his various jaw-dropping plays on the court, Edwards’ passionate rant from 2022 about the Phoenix Suns has also been an iconic incident that occurred during his young career. With the Minnesota Timberwolves set to face the Arizona side in the first round of the 2024 playoff, the 2-year-old clip has resurfaced on social media.

Back in 2022, Anthony Edwards was among the many to react to the Phoenix Suns’ 90-123 blowout loss, per (NBA.com), against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals. In an Instagram Story that was deleted no longer than a few minutes later, the then-20-year-old Wolves youngster stated how it was a “disgrace” that Chris Paul and Co. had just 36 points by the early parts of the third quarter.

As heard in the clip below, Ant explained how the Suns were trash-talking quite a bit during his own contest against them. So, seeing the team trailing by 31 points in the third quarter against Luka Doncic and co. made Edwards feel beyond satisfied.

“I remember when we were playing Phoenix, they were talking so much sh*t, telling us…we better make the playoffs, we ain’t gonna make the playoffs. We outta the playoffs, but y’all, this is a disgrace, bruh. Y’all got like 36 points in the third quarter? This is terrible,” Anthony Edwards mocked the Suns.

With the regular season reaching its conclusion, the same video has resurfaced because the Phoenix Suns defeated the Wolves in their final game of this campaign. Further, with the Wolves and the Suns finishing with the 3rd and 6th seed respectively, they will also be facing each other in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. After two years, ‘Ant’ may finally get the chance to get revenge for himself. That said, it is Minnesota that enters this tie as the underdog.

While the Timberwolves have had a great season, their most successful campaign since the 2003-2004 season even, it is worth noting that Kevin Durant and Co. swept the regular season series 3-0, per Statmuse.

Having a magnificent regular season record against the franchise, the Suns will be high on confidence. But, KD is well aware that Chris Finch’s boys will change their approach for the postseason.

They’re going to come in here with a different mindset, different intensity. The crowd is going to be different, the game is going to be reffed different.”

Anthony Edwards has also decided to shake off the three losses. Boldly stating that the officials will have to make better calls, the 6ft 4” guard spoke about the first-round matchup.

“Those games [are] over with… It’s a whole different game now. The refs can’t call those fouls that [they are] calling” Ant said.

Considering that the All-Star trio of KD, Booker, and Bradley Beal are in great form, the Phoenix Suns will fancy their chances of winning the seven-game series. On the other hand, with a healthy Karl-Anthony Towns making his return to the lineup, the Wolves will aim to make a deep run in the postseason.