Anthony Edwards’ Rapper Brother: Who Is bdifferent?

It’s been only four years since Anthony Edwards entered the NBA. In such a short span of time, Ant-Man has attained star status in the league, even prompting comparisons with the great Michael Jordan. But don’t think that he’s the only one in the family who is taking giant leaps in his career. His elder brother Antony Edwards, who is better known by his stage name bdifferent, is right up there with him. Here’s everything you need to know about Ant-Man’s rapper brother.

Ant was only 13 years old when he lost his mother Yvette and grandmother Shirley to cancer. Both of them were taken away from his life within eight months. After that, the family started to fall apart.

But fortunately, Ant had three older siblings who took up the responsibility of raising him. The Wolves star was raised by his brothers Antony and Antoine, and sister Antoinette. Since they’re his entire family, Ant shares a special bond with his siblings.

bdifferent recently showcased his talent during the halftime show of a Nuggets vs Wolves Western Conference Semifinals game at Target Center. The rapper stepped onto the hardwood wearing his brother’s jersey and performed in front of a sold-out crowd.

He performed his song ‘In Dat Mode’ as his younger brother joined the crowd to cheer for him. bdifferent later posted pictures of his performance on Instagram, predicting the outcome of the series, “Wolves in 7.”

A post shared by bdifferent (@1bdifferent)

The two brothers have also worked together for a Bose campaign. Ant-Man, who is the ambassador of the brand, roped his brother in to find his sound. In the advertisement, Ant can be seen detailing the importance of music in his life as an athlete. He posted the clip on his X account with the caption, “My brother @1bdifferent created my signature sound. Appreciate you @Bose.”

The 22-year-old is the biggest fan of his brother. This can be better understood by the fact that during a GQ interview, he ranked bdifferent alongside widely acclaimed rappers like Lil Baby and Future. Even though his pre-game go to music is Nicki Minaj, giving such major props to his brother on a platform like GQ shows just how much Edwards values him.