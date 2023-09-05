Relishing His 1,500,000 Albums Sold, Shaquille O’Neal Now Showcases Team USA’s Anthony Edwards’ Incredible Rap Ability

Shaquille O’Neal was not just a beast on the basketball court, he was engaged in several other ventures outside the hardwood that made him a household name in America. Apart from showcasing his talents in acting and DJing, O’Neal was also an avid musician. Regarded as one of the most successful rappers in the basketball world, the Los Angeles Lakers legend sold over 1,500,000 albums. Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards also seems to be walking in the Diesel’s footsteps, indulging in various ventures outside the hardwood, including rap music. Sharing a clip of Edwards’ rap on his Instagram Stories, Shaq seemed to platform the Team USA star’s talents.

During an eight-year span early on in his career, Shaq released six albums while also dominating the hardwood. After watching the entertaining performer, Jive Records thought of it as a great opportunity to offer the 7-foot giant a $10,000,000 deal. However, the lucrative contract didn’t motivate O’Neal. Instead of the money, spending time with legends of the industry like– Biggie, Mobb Deep, and Phife Dawg – was more valuable to him.

Anthony Edwards CAN rap!

A successful rapper himself, Shaquille O’Neal is a huge fan of music and doesn’t shy away from respecting talent when he sees it. An old clip of Anthony Edwards from what seems like his Georgia days was recently uploaded by @iamabve. In the embed below, Edwards is seen sitting in a car and spitting bars. Just like all of us, Shaq was also impressed, sharing the clip on his Instagram Stories.

One of the most promising youngsters in the league, Ant-Man exudes supreme confidence in everything he does. On several instances, the 6ft 4″ Guard has displayed his immense self-confidence. In a famous interview from his rookie season, the slasher called himself “A1 from Day 1” and revealed that he’d easily excel in any sport or any job that pays money from the very jump.

Now coming back to his rap game, Edwards is pretty solid. In the NBA, there are multiple players who are pretty good rappers in their own right. Stars like Damian Lillard have really impressed people with their tracks over the past few years.

Ant is currently spending his off-season helping Team USA at the FIBA World Cup. However, if he actually spent time in the studio taking this passion of his seriously, he could actually have been pretty good with the mic in his hands as well.

Shaq bestowed Edwards with huge “Michael Jordan” praise

Anthony Edwards has simply been sensational since the beginning of the 2022-2023 campaign. Receiving his first All-Star nod, the Wolves star averaged a staggering 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game this past season.

Following a terrific production in the NBA, the youngster has also been the beacon for Team USA at the FIBA World Cup. At the very beginning of the prestigious tournament, Shaq showered the 22-year-old with some lofty compliments, calling him the “Michael Jordan of our generation”.

Leading Steve Kerr’s boys to the Quarter Finals, Ant has put up 20.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game during the first five games of the tournament. With him delivering such performances regularly, Team USA could certainly go on to clinch the Gold medal.