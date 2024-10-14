Anthony Edwards Responds to Knicks Fan Urging Him to Come to New York

Oct 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts after making a basket against the New York Knicks during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns faced off for the first time since the blockbuster trade that saw the latter going to the Knicks. As expected, the two embraced each other on multiple occasions during the preseason contest tonight. But one interaction stood out.

Ant met his former teammate at the scorer’s table following a 110-115 loss for his team. During this meet-up, the youngster also had a noteworthy exchange with a New York fan. The fan threw a hail mary from the stands by asking Edwards to join the Knicks.

The 6ft 4” guard said in response that he’d love to play with KAT again, “I’d definitely love to be reunited.”

Listen closely Knicks fan in the back: “Ant, once that contract in Minnesota is up…. New York baby New York” Ant: “I’d definitely love to be reunited” pic.twitter.com/db0GJqtE8J — SITE (@sitenyk) October 14, 2024

Ant-Man’s response has understandably excited the New York fanbase. However, a potential move for the 23-year-old is unlikely in the foreseeable future.

Edwards just signed a five-year max deal last year with the T-Wolves. Besides, he’s the franchise centerpiece for Minnesota and there’s no way they are trading a talent like him. Moreover, the Knicks would have to make major changes in their roster to fit Edwards’ payroll.

Also, Edwards has often expressed his love for the Timberwolves organization and has also promised to deliver the city its first NBA championship.

But because of the great bond shared between Edwards and Towns, the idea of the two being on the same team at some point in the future cannot be ruled out

Edwards and Towns still have a great relationship

Anthony Edwards has been Karl-Anthony Towns’ teammate since he entered the NBA. They are among the few players who remained on the Timberwolves’ roster from 2020 to 2024. Over the span of four years, the two became extremely close.

On the floor, their one-two punch displayed great synergy, especially in the 2024 postseason. Their incredible on-court chemistry also led to a strong relationship. This bond has remained intact despite KAT being traded to the Knicks.

Both players did play their hearts out, not going easy on the other. However, they switched back to being close friends after the final buzzer went off. They were even seen exchanging jerseys after the game.

“We was together for like a couple hours yesterday and I told him like, ‘I don’t care who you already told you giving your jersey to, I got to have it.’ So, he pretty much just moved everybody else out the way, let me get the jersey. So I appreciate him,” Edwards revealed.

The Knicks and the Wolves are set to face each other twice – 19th December & 17th January – in the upcoming season. Fans can expect Edwards and Towns to embrace the other in each of these two clashes.