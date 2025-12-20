Anthony Edwards Shuts Down Gilbert Arenas’ Criticism After Dagger 3-Pointer Against the Thunder

Is the aura of invincibility surrounding the Oklahoma City Thunder finally over? They’ve now lost two in just a week after losing just once in the first three months of the regular season, with their latest defeat coming at the hands of Anthony Edwards, who drove the knife through the heart of the Thunder fanbase, and also Gilbert Arenas.

Advertisement

Arenas, an outspoken critic of many in the NBA, doesn’t like the fact that Edwards is a player who goes for the win in a situation where tying the game is possible. Realistically, that makes sense. A tie can take the game to overtime, allowing teams to regroup and go again. A missed shot at winning, on the other hand, means losing.

Edwards, however, isn’t an ordinary man. He goes by what he thinks is right, and that paid off against the Thunder. His shot from deep, with the Thunder up 107-105, gave the Timberwolves the lead. They won 112-107 at the end, and Edwards made sure to mention Arenas‘ name afterwards.

The 2020 No. 1 Draft pick began by revealing how many have called him out for his habit of always chasing the win in risky situations. Then, he named Arenas as one of his critics.

“I receive a lot of negative criticism because I never go for the tie,” Edwards said. “I heard Gilbert Arenas not too long ago say I’m trying to go home. I’m going for the game every time.”

Anthony Edwards: "I receive a lot of negative criticism because I never go for the tie. I heard Gilbert Arenas not to long ago say I'm trying to go home. I'm going for the game every time"pic.twitter.com/k3JK9BmjaL — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) December 20, 2025

That said, the whole situation could have gone very differently had Edwards missed the shot.

Yes, it’s fun to justify a risky move that falls through. But had Edwards not scored the three and OKC grabbed the rebound, the game would most likely have gone to them. Edwards would be forced to swallow a humble pie, and the likes of Arenas would further throw shade at Ant-Man for not going for a simpler shot.

But that would, in no way, have changed Edwards’ approach. He would still, always, go for the win.

Thankfully, it worked in favor of the Timberwolves today, who strengthened their grasp on the N0.6 playoff spot in the West. Their record now stands at 18-10, and they’re two games ahead of the Phoenix Suns.