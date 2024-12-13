When Luka Doncic Wanted Stephen Curry to Pick Him Before Being Drafted in the NBA

Luka Doncic entered the NBA Draft as a very sought-after prospect. Coming in as the youngest MVP in EuroLeague history, it was clear to see that Doncic would be a world-beater as he developed, and the Dallas Mavericks acquired him at #3 in the 2018 draft. However, there were a few things that Doncic envisioned for his career, and in a video he made in 2018, he revealed that playing alongside Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was one of them.

The Slovenian appeared in a video made by Bleacher Report in the buildup to the draft. The clip was in a video game format where Luka could pick how his journey in the NBA would unfold. For his debut campaign, Doncic planned on becoming the Rookie of the Year.

Apart from winning the coveted trophy, Luka also had his eyes on posterizing Kristaps Porzingis and becoming the ‘King of New York.’ For year two, Luka planned on taking care of his people back home in Ljubljana, Slovenia, starting a business in his hometown, and he wanted his own signature sneaker line.

As for his NBA dreams, Luka said, “All-NBA, playoffs, All-Star. Yo, Steph. Pick me.” The 6’6 guard wanted to join the Warriors and become a part of the Western All-Star team alongside the Warriors veteran. For year three, Luka’s bucket list was full of things he’d do for fun. He stated that he wanted a car or two, to appear in a Drake music video, and then shoot his shot with Jennifer Aniston.

For year four, Luka got serious about his work again. He said that he’d want to train with the best in the league and win his first MVP title. And year five would be when all his dreams would be fulfilled. Luka said, “Year five, we finally win it. NBA Champions. It’s all about the ring.” It’s been six years since Luka Doncic joined the league, so how many boxes he has ticked from the list so far?

I can now confirm Luka Doncic's status as the top prospect in this draft pic.twitter.com/xoK7OpqoVl — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) June 19, 2018

Luka won the Rookie of the Year title as he envisioned. However, he has yet to put Porzingis on a poster. In fact, he is yet to win a game against the Latvian who maintains a perfect 5-0 record against Luka. However, the two were briefly teammates on the Mavericks, and share a friendly off-court relationship even today.

He now has businesses and a sneaker line of his own. The Jordan Brand has released 3 signature shoes in close collaboration with Luka. He has made the All-NBA First Team five times in his career so far and has been a regular feature in the playoffs since the 2019-20 season.

Luka Doncic is also a five-time All-Star. We don’t know much about him shooting his shot with Aniston as he’s a married man and a father now, but he has a very impressive collection of 13 cars, which include a Lamborghini Urus and a vintage ’68 Chevy Camaro. While he has yet to feature in a Drake music video, the Slovenian is friends with the Canadian rapper.

However, there are two major things that Doncic hoped would’ve been done by year six which still elude him.

He has yet to win an MVP trophy and an NBA title. He has come very close to both accomplishments, making his first Finals appearance last season, and finishing 3rd in MVP voting. If he looks back at this clip, Luka might get the inspiration to win it all this season.