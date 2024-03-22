Anthony Edwards’ Status vs Cavaliers Hangs in the Balance Following Finger Dislocation During ‘Emphatic’ Dunk

Anthony Edwards has taken over the league lately. Last year was Edwards’ coming out party, and this season the young Timberwolf has managed to raise the bar even higher. He recently made headlines for his emphatic dunk over Utah Jazz forward John Collins. The monstrous poster dunk over Collins has been making rounds of every media channel, but unbeknownst to many, it did lead to an injury to Ant-Man.

Edwards would be rushed off the floor, and it would be later revealed that the 22-year-old had dislocated his left-hand finger during the dunk. However, Edwards’ efforts wouldn’t be in vain as Minnesota would ultimately take the game, 114-104.

Edwards would go on to be listed as ‘questionable’ during Wednesday’s contest against the Nuggets but would end up playing the game eventually. Injury reports suggest that Edwards is still recovering from his middle finger dislocation in his left hand, for which he has once again been tagged as “questionable” for the Timberwolves’ upcoming game against Cleveland tonight at Target Center.

Given that Edwards is right-handed, there wasn’t a severe hinderance in his shot-making during his appearance against the Nuggets. The Timberwolves would still end up losing 112-115 against Jokic and Co., with Edwards managing to score 30 points in 38 minutes of playtime. After his last performance against the Nuggets, it’s pretty reasonable to assume that Edwards will play on Friday against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers, especially with the fight for the top spot in the West getting more intense towards the end of the season.

The Timberwolves might take the West

The Minnesota Timberwolves might just witness their franchise’s first championship this year. The Timberwolves haven’t been a contender since the departure of Kevin Garnett in 2007. But with the rise of Anthony Edwards and his All-Star supporting cast, things are looking very exciting in Minnesota.

As we speak, the Timberwolves are the third seed in the West. With a record of 47- 22, they are just 2 games short of the first-place OKC Thunder. They only recently lost the second spot to the Denver Nuggets, who just might be the worst matchup for Edwards and Company.

Edwards is also leading the Timberwolves in points(26.7 points) and steals( 1.3 steals). He has certainly had great performances this season but would need to raise his peak come playoff time if the Wolves look to contend for the West.