“I love you. That’s all I want you to know.”: LeBron James Shows Anthony Davis Love While Breaking Scoring Record 

Camaraderie and selflessness are something that we are accustomed to from a player like LeBron James. And tonight he was grateful to all his teammates, past and present. But we take a moment to laud the love he showed to his latest partner in crime, Anthony Davis.

Davis has been the pillar for Los Angeles and James’ trust in him, is unwavering. There is a reason he wanted him and in 2020, AD was phenomenal. With a championship to boot and an iconic buzzer-beater in the playoffs, Anthony Davis is a certified NBA great now.

As LeBron James hit one of the most sought-after milestones in history, he was sure to give his love to his teammate. And the interaction is simply too wholesome.

“I love you. That’s all I want you to know.”: LeBron James Shows Anthony Davis Love

As the record is shattered, LeBron is ecstatic. The sheer joy and jubilation are quite heavy for him. He cannot contain himself. Emotions pour out of him and we think the Lakers not bringing him back was a good idea.

While the game was important, his achievement was far greater. So when the two superstars sat down, they could only look in awe at what King James had done.

And in the middle, while AD congratulated LeBron, the King was all the more grateful. His response, “I love you. That’s all I want you to know.” says everything.

King James is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer

This a statement this writer never thought he would write or see, as a matter of fact. But here we are, LeBron James is the leading scorer in the NBA.

38,388 a mark that will be well surpassed in the days, months, and perhaps even years to come. LeBron is not slowing down anytime soon. He is averaging a mind-boggling 30 points per game.

There are no limits as to how far he will stretch this. 40,000 maybe? All we know is, he is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Greatness personified.

