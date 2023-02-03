“Missing 5 Weeks Hurts, But My Wife is Happy”: Anthony Davis Isn’t Bothered Much About All-Star Snub, Goes Candid After Winning Clutch Game for Lakers

Anthony Davis is back full throttle. He might have missed out on his 9th All-Star selection which he surely deserved irrespective of the number of games he did not play, but ‘The Brow’ could not care less.

The former Pelicans man was just in his second game back in the starting line-up for the Lakers, and he is playing like he was never out of action. But after the NBA came out with its All-Star reserves list on Thursday all the other things, be it a game-winning shot or a clutch block, did not get as much attention.

Also read: “Referees Cheated LeBron James And Should Be Fined”: Anthony Davis Blames Lakers Loss Against Celtics On Egregious Officiating

Clutch Anthony Davis closes the show both on and off the floor

The lakers shouldn’t have taken it as deep as they took the Pacers last night, but it seems the LA team, that’s always relying on its 38-year-old King, doesn’t have enough firepower in them to blow past a team that has lost 10 out of its last eleven games.

However, AD himself took the responsibility of doing it last night. Or maybe it had something to do with the disrespect he went through before the game when the All-Star reserves team came out.

The 2020 champ had 31 points, 14 rebounds, a steal, and 2 blocks in a 112-111 win. He took the responsibility to get the last crucial points with just under 35 seconds left in the game and also stop the Pacers’ 1st-time All-Star Tyrese Haliburton from stealing the match away.

He did both those things with ease and when asked about the snub in the post-game press conference, Davis didn’t look bothered at all.

Anthony Davis on if the coaches got it wrong by not making him an All-Star reserve: “I don’t know. Obviously missing five and half weeks hurts, but I’m pretty sure my wife is happy.” — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) February 3, 2023

Do the Lakers become a contender if AD stays fit?

With the added motivation after his All-Star snub in a year when he has already missed 20+ games due to injuries, Davis will have everything to prove and nothing to lose come Playoff time.

Despite, everyone’s expectations of LeBron James making it happen anyhow, like all other years of his 20-year career, nobody would be actually expecting the Lakers to even reach the Western Conference Finals.

What else do these two need to give their all even if Rob Pelinka doesn’t get some more help for them in the remainder of the transfer window? If their bodies back up their intentions, they will be a threat to any NBA team in a 7-game series.