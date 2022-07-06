“Chet Holmgren is the summer league Kevin Durant”: OKC’s 7’1 rookie with 23 pts, 7 rebs, and 6 blocks in 24 mins on his debut sends NBA Twitter into a frenzy

Chet Holmgren made his Summer League debut and started dominating the opposition on both ends of the floor.

Since the 2022 NBA Draft was closing in, there has been a lot of talks against Chet Holmgren being among the top prospects because of his slander personality. Experts were and are still in doubt that the 7’1, 196-pound man wouldn’t thrive in the NBA as he did in college.

Holmgren played just a single season of college basketball at Gonzaga. He was the West Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year and an All-American. The Minneapolis forward/center averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.6 blocks, and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 60.7% from the floor and 39% from behind the arc.

That is the ideal big man for an NBA team, and Oklahoma City Thunder, with all its young talent, most probably wouldn’t regret choosing him with their #2 overall pick. His debut in the Summer League is just a trailer for the goods things that are to come for OKC.

Chet Holmgren might be the answer for Oklahoma City Thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s success

Following a 24-58 regular season last term, the Thunder might have a go at the Play-ins in the upcoming season, at least now that they have another big-time player to support SGA.

Holmgren showed on Tuesday with his and OKC’s debut in the Summer League against the Utah Jazz that why he is the most skilled prospect of this draft who has the potential to change the course of his franchise.

He put up 23 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 6 blocks, in 24 minutes in a 98-77 win, shooting 67% from 3 and 78% from the field.

NBA Twitter is impressed with the 20-year-old being able to do what he did in college against the players who either play in the league or have been on the roster and have played against top players for a long time.

— Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) July 6, 2022

I will not tweet about players during summer league But that was some half by Chet Holmgren — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 6, 2022

Chet Holmgren in the summer league pic.twitter.com/O85WKMlaHx — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) July 6, 2022

Chet Holmgren, HOJE, em sua estreia pelo Thunder na Summer League: ALL AROUND PLAYER. 🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/YViqUaOcgJ — Thunder Mania Brasil (@ThunderManiaBR) July 6, 2022

