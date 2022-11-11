Are Trae Young and Dejounte Murray Doing Too Much? Hawks’ Passing Numbers Give Inside Look to Surging Team’s System

Nov 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) and guard Trae Young (11) react during the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Trae Young and Dejounte Murray are already one of the best backcourts in the NBA. After all, there is a reason behind this franchise is the 4th seed in the East, with a record of 7-4.

During the games played, there are times when it looks as though they are the perfect modern pairing. Both players can shoot, even if one is better than the other. And both players can make plays too, even if, again, one is better than the other.

And to add a strawberry to this sundae, Dejounte Murray adds some serious defense to the team too.

So far, there is everything to be happy about when it comes to this backcourt.

But, with that being said, there has been a question floated across the NBA community off-late. And frankly, it is a valid one.

Have Trae Young and Dejounte Murray been doing too much for this team?

The Atlanta Hawks’ numbers on passes and assists tell a bit of a scary tale about their playing style

Not every team in the NBA needs to play like the Golden State Warriors.

However, it is also widely believed by fans and analysts alike that some level of ball rotation is nice too. And if you are one of those people too, you may worry a little about the numbers we’re about to highlight.

Recently, Reddit user ‘Camctrail’, put out a post, highlighting some key points from this larger Fansided article on the matter.

Here is what was said in the post.

“The Atlanta Hawks are averaging the fewest passes per game in NBA history The Hawks have started 7-4 and Trae Young and Dejounte Murray are combining for about 17 assists per game, but the Hawks own as of now a not particularly great NBA record: the fewest passes per game by a team in NBA history (since the stat became available) at 240.3 passes per game. Their assist totals look fine but their offense revolves so much around Young and Murray dribbling the ball the whole time and trying to create scoring opportunities off the dribble. Trae Young is currently 3rd in the league in shot attempts after a touch length of 6 seconds or more, and Murray is 9th. Combined, they have attempted more of these shots than 25 other entire teams. It’s been holding their offense together so far but the deeper we get into the season, the more their very one-dimensional offense will likely be exposed.”

There is no denying that the Hawks need to get a bit more ball movement into their offense. However, as long as that happens, we’re not sure the Hawks have too much to worry about.

Lately, there has been a misconception that lead creators on a team won’t do well in the playoffs. And while that may stand to be true when there is only one ball handler, this is a team with 2 lead creators.

And to add onto that, they have options stretching the floor both from three and vertically.

While the Hawks’ offensive style may be simple, it’s a bit unfair to already assume that it will be exposed.

Can the Atlanta Hawks win a championship as currently constructed?

That depends on multiple factors.

Can this franchise win the championship this season? We could be wrong, but no, in all likelihood.

While there are undoubtedly exciting pieces on this team, they still have too much to prove.

Playing a zone defense against Trae Young is NEVER a good idea 😅pic.twitter.com/ukqHABkm95 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 11, 2022

Can they reach their potential?

Can they be consistent?

And more important than anything else, can they perform to the highest of their abilities in the postseason?

Until we are given the answer to those, it’s hard to say where this team goes.

