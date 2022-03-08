Is Stephen Curry playing against the LA Clippers tonight? ESPN reveals report on Golden State Warriors star, ahead of key matchup vs Reggie Jackson and co.

Will Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry be available to play against the LA Clippers?

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors’ situation is just a tad bit worrying right now.

Yes, the franchise is still without key presence Draymond Green. And yes, players such as Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala, and Otto Porter Jr. have been dealing with injuries throughout the season.

However, even despite that, if the same proposition was made to Stephen Curry last season, you’d have probably expected him to pull through, one way or another.

Instead, while the Splash Brother has improved since his infamous shooting slump, he clearly isn’t even close to the high levels he achieved last season. And apparently, head coach Steve Kerr believes that is simply due to high fatigue, as he chose to sit the star out during the Warriors’ most recent game, which was against the Nuggets.

Even despite the absence being rest, however, several fans seemed to have gotten a bit antsy on if something is really wrong with Steph right now, and wonder if he will play in the next game.

So, with that in mind, will Stephen Curry be available to play against the LA Clippers?

Let’s find out.

Stephen Curry is very likely to feature against the LA Clippers

As far as reports go, ESPN reported that there is truly is nothing wrong with Stephen Curry, and that he really just sat out against the Nuggets due to rest reasons.

So, with that being said, it is highly likely that the star indeed does feature against the LA Clippers in tonight’s matchup. And given that the Dubs’ opponents have won an astounding 7 of their last 10 games, god knows that they will not only need Steph but also Klay to perform at their absolute best if they are to win this game.

Of course, whether or not that happens, only time will tell.

