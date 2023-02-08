“Can’t Say Bad Stuff About LeBron James!”: Charles Barkley Tried To Explain His Hatred Towards FS1 Analyst Skip Bayless

Skip Bayless has been a hated media personality within the NBA community for his actions and statements regarding the players.

These criticisms from Bayless have sanctioned the 72-year-old to be on the receiving end of scrutiny from certain athletes to have played the sport. Including relentless and unpitying former NBA star Charles Barkley.

Bayless became renowned worldwide during the mid-2000s for his callous remarks on several NBA stars. Since then, he has elevated his slander. With LeBron James being his number one victim.

The NBA analyst’s comments regarding scenarios and the players have garnered attention and criticism from prominent celebrities worldwide. He has made a reputation for himself for his insensitive and inconsiderate thoughts.

Former NBA MVP turned analyst Charles Barkley has now spoken out against Bayless and his antics and provided his reasoning for why he despises the 72-year-old.

Also read: Giannis Antetokounmpo Sets Impressive Statline Which The Bucks Star Didn’t Achieve Even In MVP Seasons

Charles Barkley chastises Skip Bayless.

Skip Bayless is arguably the single distinct sports journalist that isloathed and detested by American sports fans worldwide. The American’s disregard for the lives of athletes outside their sport is amplified in his statements, where he chastises their characters for their on-field displays.

Former NBA player Charles Barkley was a forthright and outspoken personality as well. Since his retirement, he has taken up the role of an NBA analyst on TNT, providing his assessments of matches.

The NBA Hall of Famer recently appeared on the podcast, ‘All the Smoke.’ There, he provided clarity into why he dislikes Bayless and his body of work, with the principal reason being his blatant disrespect towards athletes for no particular reason.

Barkley said:

“I don’t like the guy because television is a very powerful weapon. Everybody watches television, and I don’t mind you criticising guys, but it can never be too personal. You can’t talk about people like that because you have to be fair and honest with people. You can tell whom he likes; you can tell whom he dislikes because he makes it personal. You can’t say bad stuff about LeBron James. Skip’s disrespect towards him, I don’t like it. He’s been rewarded so much with the way he’s made his money and made his living I have a problem with it.”

While certain credible NBA stars have addressed Bayless’ frolics, such as Allen Iverson, who paid the former a visit in his studio, Chris Bosh, or Barkley, who has acknowledged Bayless, others are yet to acknowledge him. LeBron James can be grouped in that category, amongst others.

Barkley’s statements accurately represent that in the digital age, certain individuals will go to any lengths to receive some engagement from their following.

Also read: “Missing 5 Weeks Hurts, But My Wife is Happy”: Anthony Davis Isn’t Bothered Much About All-Star Snub, Goes Candid After Winning Clutch Game for Lakers

Skip Bayless will continue his actions!

For a media company, its foremost source of revenue is the engagements and traffic they generate. Bayless’ comments consistently do that due to its nature.

Regardless of the fact that he makes it personal, he is encouraged to continue doing so by his employers, to enhance their standing amongst their competitors.

So the hard truth remains that, for as long as his employers keep compensating him for his statements, Bayless’ position will remain for the foreseeable future. Not to mention, the amount he is remunerated ensures that the American will be a lasting presence on TV.

Also read: “Lakers are Inexplicably Incapable of Winning”: Skip Bayless Taunts LeBron James and Anthony Davis Following a Close Win Over Pacers