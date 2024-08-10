“Sabonis Was Like Michael Jordan”: When Muggsy Bogues Compared Lithuanian Star to Bulls Legend

There may have been a few guards who were touted to be the next Michael Jordan. Even a few forwards received a similar tag as well. But for a center to be compared to the Chicago Bulls legend is something we have rarely seen before. However, that is exactly what Muggsy Bogues did back in 2022 during an appearance on All The Smoke podcast.

Advertisement

Bogues paid former USSR star Arvydas Sabonis the highest compliment in basketball.

In a resurfaced video, Bogues can be seen comparing the Lithuanian star to Jordan on the basis of his diverse skillset and influence in his homeland. And for a point guard who has played against MJ, the 5’3 guard is certainly qualified to make the comparison.

“Well, of course, Sabonis was like MJ over here in the States. I mean, he was that type of talent as well as had that type of recognition.”

“For a big guy to have that type of skillset, to be able to pass, to be able to shoot it, to be able to play with your back towards the basket as well as face the basket. That was something that we hadn’t seen over here, even in the States,” the former NBA star added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All the Smoke (@allthesmoke)

Bogues was a part of the 1986 USA team that was the last collegiate team to ever win a gold medal in the Olympics before they started allowing NBA players in the Olympics squad. And that was when Bogues had the opportunity to play Sabonis, the father of current NBA star, Domantas Sabonis.

He witnessed the Lithuanian seven-footer run up and down the floor with ease. Sabonis had a certain dexterity in his movement and approached the game with the skill of a guard. And Bogues’ best description of Sabonis was to compare him to MJ.

Jordan was athletically gifted. His hang time in the air is something many NBA legends have attested and praised. But Sabonis was able to do all of those things while standing at 7’3. He excelled in the post, could face up any other big, and had impeccable court vision as well.

Bogues even praised the Croatian basketball icon and former NBA legend, Drazen Petrovic.

“And that Drazen Petrovic. I mean, people don’t understand how great Petrovic was. He was averaging about 37, 40 points before we played him.”

Petrovic was one of the few legends in the NBA that did not fear Jordan. In fact, Petrovic and the Bulls legend butt heads in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics finals as well. Jordan had immense respect for the late legend.

The Sabonis name lives on

The Sabonis name has been in the league for over three decades, making highlights and etching their names in the history books. At first, it was Arvydas doing MJ-like things with the Portland Trail Blazers.

And nearly a decade and a half later, his son Domantas was drafted into the league. It took a while for Domantas to find a team he could call home. But over the course of his career, he has made the All-Star game thrice and has been selected into two All-NBA Third teams.

He has also led the league in rebounds twice. Domantas has also surpassed his father in points, rebounds, and assists. A proud moment for his father no doubt.