“We’re fooling ourselves saying we want to win a championship!”: Donovan Mitchell provides Utah Jazz with harsh reality check following embarrassing loss to Detroit Pistons

Donovan Mitchell and Utah Jazz suffer humiliating loss to Cade Cunningham and the Pistons following a second-half collapse.

The Utah Jazz has been always in and around the top spots of the Western Conference regular-season standings for a few years now, but haven’t quite made it count in the post-season. As a result, they have been often been called ‘fake’ or ‘fraudulent’ contenders in the past.

A few months into the season, however, it looks like history will repeat itself once again. Despite having a healthy 28-13 record, the Jazz do not look nearly as complete as the Golden State Warriors or the Phoenix Suns.

While Donovan Mitchell has always stepped up when it matters most, it is his supporting cast that is not as reliable.

Donovan passes John Stockton for 2nd most made threes in franchise history! 📈#UltraMoment | @MichelobUltra pic.twitter.com/ndpkYz6KcI — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 11, 2022

Moreover, they have their own set of problems to worry about as they are currently on a 3-game losing streak. Just recently, after an embarrassing loss to the lowly Detroit Pistons, star Donovan Mitchell called out his teammates. So, what exactly did he say? Read on and find out…

Donovan Mitchell isn’t happy with the team’s performance in loss to the Detroit Pistons.

The Utah Jazz is in the midst of its worst losing streak of the 2021-22 season after a 126-116 loss to the Pistons. They were victims to a Cade Cunningham coming out party, who had a career-high 29 points on the night. Moreover, the 2021 first overall pick had 8 assists and 5 triples to go along with it.

W pic.twitter.com/xMCNxb9mTp — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 11, 2022

As for Utah, Donovan Mitchell led the team with 31 points, but the shorthanded Jazz was outscored 78-55 in the second half to lose their third consecutive game. Moreover, they ended up blowing a 22-point lead. Following the horror show, their star guard had a few harsh words to say –

“We’re fooling ourselves saying we want to win a championship, having nights like tonight.”

Donovan Mitchell: We’re fooling ourselves saying we want to win a championship, having nights like tonight — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) January 11, 2022

It is definitely concerning signs when your franchise player loses his cool after a defeat. However, it seems more like a heat of the moment kind of move from the 25-year-old guard.

With Joe Ingles set to return, and eventually, their defensive anchor in Rudy Gobert, one can surely bank on the Jazz to try and aim for higher seeding in the Western Conference. Whether they are successful in the playoffs, is something only time will tell.

The Utah Jazz will look to snap their losing streak when they go up next against the high-flying Cleveland Cavaliers.

