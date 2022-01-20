Basketball

“At times, I’m able to be Shaq. I’m also able to be Dirk, Kobe, or Michael Jordan!”: Sixers’ MVP Joel Embiid shares how he’s able to channel all the greats, after his 50-point performance over the Magic

"At times, I'm able to be Shaq. I'm also able to be Dirk, Kobe, or Michael Jordan!": Sixers' MVP Joel Embiid shares how he's able to channel all the greats, after his 50-point performance over the Magic
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"Going out there with the Baggy Green, it's really special": Jess Jonassen expresses her excitement of playing the Women's Ashes test match in Canberra
Next Article
“I’ve played with Dominique Wilkins, and I don’t know if I’ve seen that”: Joel Embiid receives huge praises from coach Doc Rivers after a mindboggling 50-point performance in 27 minutes
NBA Latest Post
“I’ve played with Dominique Wilkins, and I don’t know if I’ve seen that”: Joel Embiid receives huge praises from coach Doc Rivers after a mindboggling 50-point performance in 27 minutes
“I’ve played with Dominique Wilkins, and I don’t know if I’ve seen that”: Joel Embiid receives huge praises from coach Doc Rivers after a mindboggling 50-point performance in 27 minutes

Doc Rivers stated how Joel Embiid put up his 50-point performance in a quick and…