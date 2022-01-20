“At times, I’m able to be Shaq. I’m also able to be Dirk, Kobe, or Michael Jordan!”: Sixers’ MVP Joel Embiid shares how he’s able to channel all the greats, after his 50-point performance over the Magic

Sixers’ superstar Joel Embiid dropped 50 points tonight, talks about how he can channel the greats like Kobe, Shaq, MJ, Dirk, when need be

The Philadelphia 76ers have been in the news all year round. One of their stars has been hogging up all the news, diverting attention away from the rest of the team. While all media has been busy focusing on Ben Simmons and his situation, the other star in Philly, Joel Embiid, has been grinding.

Tonight, he gave us all a spectacle of the same. In the 123-110 win over the Magic, Joel Embiid went off for 50 points in 27 minutes. He also recorded 12 rebounds and 3 blocks, all on 17/23 shooting from the field.

50 PTS | 12 REB | 3 BLK all in 27 minutes. RT to vote @JoelEmbiid for #NBAAllStar. 🌟 🎥 presented by @PALottery pic.twitter.com/MnjPPGkH90 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 20, 2022

After the game, Embiid talked about how he’s able to do what he does.

Joel Embiid shares how he’s able to channel Shaq, Dirk, Kobe, and MJ

Embiid has always shared how it was Kobe Bryant who inspired a young boy in Cameroon to switch from volleyball to basketball. Joel started playing basketball at the age of 13, and studied the greats while developing his game. We see hints of Shaquille O’Neal, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki, and obviously, Kobe Bryant when one watched Jo play.

After the game, Tyrese Maxey shared how he joked with Embiid about who he was going to be tonight.

Tyrese Maxey on Joel Embiid: “I was messing with him before the game and like, ‘Who ya gonna be tonight? Shaq? Dirk?’ He was like, ‘I’m gonna be Joel.’” pic.twitter.com/9UhNE48DBh — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) January 20, 2022

Embiid stuck to his truth, and was Joel indeed. He has become an excellent player with hints of all the legends mentioned.

Joel Embiid: “I said me because at times whenever I want, I’m able to be Shaq. And whenever I want, I’m also able to be Dirk or Kobe or MJ, guards really. Shooting off the dribble, pull-ups or ball-handling, just a combination of everything offensively.” “So, I was OK tonight.” pic.twitter.com/ivJriymC91 — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) January 20, 2022

Embiid has been putting up yet another MVP caliber season so far. He’s been averaging 28 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while leading the Sixers to a 26-18 record(5th in the East).