Austin Reaves Picks Kobe Bryant’s Last Game As His ‘Favorite’ Despite Fixing Things with LeBron James After Disrespectful Tweet

Austin Reaves made headlines this off-season by signing a four-year, $56,000,000 deal with the Lakers. He has always been a loyal Lakers fan, showing unwavering allegiance to Kobe Bryant. During a recent appearance on All The Smoke podcast, Reaves mentioned that Kobe Bryant’s final game in 2016 was his ‘favorite’ NBA moment. Now, as teammates with LeBron James, Reaves had some explaining to do about his disrespectful tweet about James from 2012, which resurfaced and caused some tension.

Throughout his journey, Austin Reaves never hesitated to acknowledge Kobe Bryant’s influence on his life. As a lifelong Lakers fan, he aspired to follow a similar path as Kobe in the NBA. Despite facing numerous obstacles, Reaves managed to reach the top by signing with the Lakers as an undrafted free agent.

Austin Reaves reveals Kobe Bryant’s final game as his favorite moment from the NBA

Austin Reaves considers Kobe Bryant not just an inspiration and idol but also strives to emulate his work ethic and discipline throughout his career. The young Reaves had a significant impact on the Lakers team, especially in last season’s playoffs. When discussing his favorite Kobe Bryant memory, Reaves revealed:

“For me, it was probably his [Kobe Bryant’s] last game. I remember, I was watching in my brother’s room actually, he was off in college, and it was, you know, we’re two hours behind in Arkansas. So, it was probably like 11.30 (p.m.). Towards the end of the game, I’m up screaming, jumping like I’m lit. And my mom opens the door and she’s like ‘Oh, is everything okay?’ I was like, ‘Get the hell out of here, like go, go back to bed.’ Like this is real, this is real.”

As Reaves talked about the topic, the conversation shifted to a disrespectful meme he posted against LeBron James when he was 13. In the meme, Reaves tried to troll LeBron for not having any rings before 2012. But, after becoming teammates with James, he clarified that he posted it as a Kobe fan.

“Nah, I called him. When I first seen it, we were in New Orleans. And it was right after the game, I don’t think he or I played. And I got on my phone after the game, after coaches on talking was the first thing I’ve seen. I was like, Bron was over there in his locker, I was like ‘Bron, come here man.’ He comes over, I was like, ‘Look, I was a Kobe fan, I was sh**ing on you in 2012.’ But this is like, ‘You’ve seen this?’ and he was like nah, he just started laughing.”

LeBron didn’t mind his young teammate’s trolling. At that time, the teammate didn’t know he would play with the King at the Lakers. Nonetheless, James was pleased to hear about Austin Reaves’ four-year contract extension. He has consistently praised the emerging Lakers star on his Instagram stories and other social media posts.

Reaves once wished Kobe Bryant’s nephew during the playoffs

Reaves, an avid Kobe Bryant fan, earned the nickname ‘The Hillbilly Kobe’ during his upbringing. Recently, he reached out to Matt Barnes of The All Smokes podcast and Kobe Bryant’s sister, Shaya Bryant, with a special request. The request was for Austin Reaves to wish Shaya Bryant’s son a ‘Happy Birthday.’

With his heartfelt birthday wish, Austin Reaves brought Kobe’s nephew to tears. This gesture might be considered the least he could do to honor his late idol. Kobe Bryant would likely be proud of the player that Austin Reaves is becoming on the Lakers’ roster.