“Averaged More in College Than LeBron James and Kobe Combined!”: Shaquille O’Neal Continues Trolling Stephen A Smith After Disastrous First Pitch

Stephen A Smith made headlines when he threw the first pitch at Yankee Stadium. Given his extensive background in the world of sports as an analyst and a reporter, one would assume he aced it. However, to many people’s surprise, his attempt couldn’t have gone any worse. Failing to throw it properly, Stephen A. has been on the receiving end of many a roast. And, recently, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal got in on the action, taking to Instagram to make an ironic and sarcastic comparison between the First Take host, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.

Advertisement

The pitch in question, for lack of a better word, was horrendous. Not only was his action weak, but he failed to even get the ball to the catcher. It was an embarrassing moment that left Stephen A. red in the face. If anything, it resembled a cricketer’s bowling action more than it did a baseball pitch. With that in mind, it’s safe to say he deserves all the shade he’s been getting.

Shaquille O’Neal trolls Stephen A Smith by bringing up LeBron James and Kobe Bryant stats

Following his dissmal pitch to kick off the New York Yankees game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Stephen A Smith has been trolled relentlessly. His performance sparked a lot of laughter and placed him smack dab in the middle of his peers’ fire. The likes of Dwyane Wade, Snoop Dogg and others have all fired shots at the First Take analyst.

Advertisement

Recently, Shaquille O’Neal took to Instagram to poke fun at Smith. Sharing a parody video on his IG story, Shaq trolled Stephen A. by bringing up his college basketball career. A career, where he averaged a measly 1.5 points per game in his final year, and was 5-for-25 in shooting and 5-for-22 from beyond the arc.

Absolutely horrendous stats. But, as the video suggested, he still averaged more in college than both LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. The irony of it all clearly being the fact that neither The King nor the Black Mamba attended the college, with both men going pro straight out of high school.

“Everyone is making fun of Stephen A. Smith after his first pitch the other night, and are even saying he’s not athletic. But, this narrative needs to stop! Because he literally averaged more points in college than LeBron James and Kobe Bryant combined!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1706955012889608393?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CxnoZUHsfj1/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

A hilarious diss on Shaq’s part. Safe to say Stephen A. will be feeling the sting of that one in the morning. But, unfortunately for him, the trolls aren’t likely to stop anytime soon.

Legendary comedian Steve Harvel blasted Stephen A. for his horrendous first pitch

Shaquille O’Neal definitely got Stephen A Smith with that one, but more and more people are coming in hot with the disses. Perhaps the biggest name to blast Smith is none other than comedian Steve Harvey.

The Family Feud host personally called Stephen A. on First Take and blasted the 55-year-old. He lambasted the analyst for his horrendous first pitch and ridiculed him for the way he acted prior to it. More than anything, he was embrrased for him, as he always backed him up as “his boy”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/awfulannouncing/status/1705246382007984326?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It’s safe to assume Stephen A. won’t be accepting any invites to throw the first pitch anywhere across American anytime soon. It would be in his best interests to first recover from this and let the heat die down before he even thinks about picking up a ball, let alone a baseball.