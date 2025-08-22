Ayesha Curry Admits Her Expectations For Husband Steph Curry’s Career Were Much Lower

Steph Curry’s career trajectory has been nothing short of a fairytale. Despite a dream NCAA run with Davidson, Steph’s scouting report wasn’t the best going into the draft. What followed, though, was a historical HOF career, and a very real shout at GOAT status should he grab another championship. For his wife, Ayesha Curry, though, her husband’s legendary career was never a part of her expectations as she explained on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast.

It was simple, really. Despite being in love with Steph, whom she met in high school, she had no idea he would grow into the era-defining star that he is today. Sure, she knew he was good at basketball, but as she explained to host Alex Cooper, her upbringing in an arts-driven family meant she didn’t really pay close attention to Steph’s on-court exploits.

“Apparently, he was (the basketball guy in high school), but I genuinely didn’t pay attention to that,” she joked.

When speaking about the level of fame that Steph reached after winning his first MVP, Ayesha called it a double-edged sword. While the fame allowed her access to certain aspects of her life that she is grateful for, she did admit that she hated the idea of being in the public eye so much at first.

Add to that how Steph wanted to be a high school basketball coach and not an NBA superstar (her words), she felt a little weird about the whole fame thing.

“It’s a double-edged sword. In the beginning, I hated it, like so much,” she admitted. “I did not sign up for that. I didn’t know that he was going to play basketball, like he said he wanted to be a high school basketball coach. I thought I was going to be the girl, so I didn’t know, and it was weird.”

She also recalled how the price of fame was a little too high at the beginning, when people were being unnecessarily mean toward her and her family on social media and in person. She handled it all like a champ, but there were moments when she realised that she never signed up for a life in the spotlight.

Steph may have wanted to be a high school coach as a youngster, but with his father a Hornets legend, he always knew deep down that he wanted to be an NBA player. While speaking to Graham Bensinger a decade back, he did admit that being the smallest guy on every team he ever played in affected his confidence a little too much.

“You know that scene as a young kid, you see looking around, everyone’s got big arms, and you’re like comparing yourself to them. I mean, I’m not there yet, but there’s something I can do on the floor to hopefully help,” he said.

It wasn’t until his senior year of high school that Steph outgrew a few of his teammates, and that confidence and swagger that we all know and love seeped into his behavior.