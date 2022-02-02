NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Donovan Mitchell playing vs Denver Nuggets? Utah Jazz releases concussion report ahead of matchup against Nikola Jokic and co

Donovan Mitchell will not be suiting up for the Utah Jazz as they face reigning MVP Nikola Jokic tonight in a bid to end the 5-game losing streak.

Utah Jazz has been quite underwhelming so far when compared to last season. Even though they climbed up to the third position in the west, ever since Donovan Mitchell’s injury they slipped down a spot. Dallas Mavericks are dangerously close to pushing them down further.

They had a fairly difficult schedule last week and lost 5 in a row. 3x DOPY Rudy Gobert suffered a calf strain and missed the last four games. With the long injury list, they face Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets, and the Golden State Warriors in the upcoming week.

Injury report: OUT – Rudy Gobert (Left Calf Strain) OUT – Danuel House (Health & Safety Protocols) OUT – Joe Ingles (Left Knee Anterior Cruciate Ligament Tear) OUT – Donovan Mitchell (Concussion Protocol) — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 2, 2022

Donovan Mitchell ruled out for the matchup against Denver Nuggets

Spida started experiencing concussion symptoms after the hard collision with Russell Westbrook in January. Utah Jazz lost the game as well as their star player for two weeks due to the concussion protocol.

Mitchell met up with a specialist yesterday to discuss the symptoms he’s been experiencing for so long. He has missed 7 games and the Jazz has a 1-6 record in those. The absence of Gobert and several others has strained the situation.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell saw a specialist today regarding ongoing concussion symptoms, League Sources tell The Athletic. Mitchell has missed two weeks with the symptoms and did not practice today — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) February 1, 2022

The matchup of Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets is always pretty exciting given their playoff history. Both teams are filled with young and comparable talent. However, they are severely short-handed at the moment. It is the perfect opportunity for Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets to move up to the 5th spot.

