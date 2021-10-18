Basketball

“Tracy McGrady got up so high for his shot, all you could do was hope he missed it”: How Paul Pierce described the harrowing experience of guarding the Rockets legend

“Tracy McGrady got up so high for his shot, all you could do was hope he missed it”: How Paul Pierce described the harrowing experience of guarding the Rockets legend
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
“Sacramento Kings went 1-40 on the road in 1991”: How the Kings posted up an atrocious away from home record during the 1990-91 season
Next Article
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Ajinkya Rahane to lead Mumbai in the T20 competition
NBA Latest Post
“Going from the best team in the NBA to the worst was a mind-f**k”: Draymond Green admits that he lacked motivation during the Warriors 2019-20 season with Steph Curry sidelined
“Going from the best team in the NBA to the worst was a mind-f**k”: Draymond Green admits that he lacked motivation during the Warriors 2019-20 season with Steph Curry sidelined

Draymond Green opens up about the transition from being the best team in the league…