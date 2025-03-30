“I’m Always Worried…”: Stephen Curry’s Wife Ayesha Revealed How Having Two Boys Has Changed the Dynamic of the House

Stephen and Ayesha Curry welcomed their fourth child last year, another baby boy. After beginning their family with two daughters, Riley and Ryan, the Currys now have an even split in their household. Caius is the newest addition to the family, but the Currys had their first son, Canon, back in 2018.

With two sons in the household, the dynamic has changed in the Curry household. Ayesha shared how adding another boy to the family has switched things up during her appearance on the Sherri Show.

Ayesha shared that her household wasn’t nearly as destructive when their daughters were the only children around. She revealed how Canon and Caius have added a bit more chaos to their growing family.

“That’s been an interesting change, actually,” Ayesha said about having two young boys in the house. “That has changed the dynamic in our house because I’m always worried about somebody like breaking something… on themselves”

The 36-year-old pointed out how energetic six-year-old Canon is, sharing that his favorite activity at the moment is parkour. Ayesha doesn’t necessarily approve of the risky hobby, but she shared one moment when her oldest son showed her his remarkable athleticism.

“[Canon] will be in the kitchen. The other day, I kid you not, he box jumped our kitchen counter,” Ayesha proclaimed while facing the audience with a shocked face. “You want to get upset, and start yelling and being like ‘Get off the counter!’ but it was impressive, it was very athletic.”

When Sherri asked if Canon was in the stage of his childhood where he’d try to convince his parents he didn’t actually do something, Ayesha gave a resounding “yes, he’s the king at that”, but explained that all her children have gone through this stage. One thing she realized in the process – Canon received this trait from her.

“I actually realized in thinking about this that [Canon] gets it from me,” Ayesha revealed. “Because when I was that age, I was the queen of that, like telling the little white lies.”

The chef and actress shared how she would attempt to pull off similar antic when she was a child, even writing on the carpets at her school growing up. She explained how she told her parents that it wasn’t her, but she was given away as the culprit because she wrote her own name on the carpet.

Trying new things and seeing what you can get away with is a foundational aspect of most childhoods. But after Ayesha’s revelation, Canon’s antics have proven the apple doesn’t fall that far from the tree.