Ayesha Curry, Who Broke Her Own Rule to Date Stephen Curry, Once Revealed a Strict Rule She Follows With Her Husband at Home

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, follow one rule religiously at home to keep family time special

Stephen Curry was drafted into the NBA in 2009. Back then, not a lot of people knew who Steph was. Fast forward 13 years, and Curry is a global name known to people of all ages all across the globe.

While Steph has made a name for himself on the basketball court, he leads by example in all aspects of life. The 4x NBA Champion has been married to Ayesha Curry since 2011 and have three beautiful children. Together, Ayesha and Steph contribute to the Bay Area Community and help out with their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation.

Ayesha Curry is a successful actress, entrepreneur, chef, and so much more. Both Ayesha and Steph have extremely busy schedules. However, there is one thing they make sure they do at home, to ensure their family time is sacred.

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry have a strict ‘no phones at dinner’ policy

Steph and Ayesha have known each other since they were teenagers. In the early parts of their relationship, they focused on building their friendship first, which has been a major factor behind their successful married life.

Even after 11 years of marriage, it seems like the couple hasn’t lost their magic.

Despite their busy schedules, Steph and Ayesha are well in touch with each other and their family. The secret behind the same? A simple rule at the dinner table.

Once Ayesha was promoting her children’s cookbook when she explained a ‘no phones at the table’ rule that was mentioned. Ayesha shared how the same wasn’t directed at their three kids, but at her and Steph.

“The toughest one for us to follow is no phones at the table. Of course, there are those moments when the kids do something super cute, and you just have to record it. But we try to implement the no-phones rule. Our kids love being at the table together, talking about their day, singing songs, and telling jokes. It’s a special time.”

It’s a simple rule that is often one of the toughest to follow. Phones have become such important pieces of our lives, that we end up spending big chunks of our days on them. For someone of their stature and with their busy schedule, one can imagine the nonstop texts and calls.

However, this key time spent with the family and the kids, especially in their formative years, would set a trend for the longer run, and instill this good practice in them as well.

Why did Ayesha almost not date Steph?

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry met each other when they were just teenagers. Back then, in high school, they were asked to write down what they were looking for in a significant other. While others wrote down what they wanted, Ayesha knew what she didn’t want. She wrote, ‘No Athletes because they’re arrogant.‘

Fast forward a few years, and she ended up breaking her own rule when she started going out with Steph. Despite a rather disastrous first date, the two made it through, and well, now they’re the power couple we know them to be.

