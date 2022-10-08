Despite An 11-Year Marriage With Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry Once Refused To Date Athletes Due To Their Arrogance

Ayesha Curry let it be known early on that she had a ‘no athlete’ dating policy before meeting husband, Stephen Curry.

As far as couples in the North American sporting world go, it doesn’t get any more mainstream than Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry. Due to the former’s ascension into superstardom during the 2010s, their marriage was front and center whenever they stepped out together.

While the two got married in the summer of 2011, they met many years prior while in a youth Christian group. Dell and Sonya Curry made sure their 3 children grew up as devout Christians and the same was for Ayesha. They would meet once again around 2008 while Steph was at Davidson college.

Soon enough, the sharpshooting guard made it clear that he was interested in her. However, there was one thing stopping them from going forward romantically.

Ayesha Curry placed a rule upon herself, claiming she wouldn’t date athletes. That is, until she met Stephen Curry.

Ayesha Curry knew for the longest time that she didn’t want to date athletes. Back in high school, she was asked to write down on a piece of paper what she wanted from a significant. She told ‘People’ that she wrote down, “No athletes, because they’re arrogant.”

Well, this would change when she reconnected with Stephen Curry in the late 2000s. Soon enough, she would agree to go on a date with the future 2x regular season MVP. Their first date would be at Hollywood Boulevard, a rather standard choice for a date but it clearly worked.

They would have their first kiss in their parent’s driveway back home in Charlotte while it rained. Quite the romantic scene in its entirety.

Stephen Curry proposed to Ayesha Curry at that same spot.

Stephen Curry, ever the romantic, got down on one knee in the same driveway that he shared his first kiss with Ayesha at. Of course, it was a surprise to her as she thought they were merely going for a family cookout.

The two would get married in June 2011 and currently have 3 children; Riley, Ryan, and Canon. So, it’s safe to say that breaking a few of your own rules pays off from time to time.

