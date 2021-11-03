“Bоth of those wоmen are mоthers of my childrеn, not just ѕome randоm girlѕ I’m running arоund with”: Lou Williams opens up about his girlfriends and the false stories surrounding them

One of the most professional scorers of all time, who redefined bench roles in the NBA, Lou Williams, talks about his girlfriends.

If you’re an NBA fan since the turn of the first decade in the 21st century, and you hear the term “6th man”, you think of Lou Williams.

Former Clippers star might not have won any championship or All-Star appearances but he’s probably just a close second to the future Hall of Famer Manu Ginobili, to be league’s best sixth man. Lou is a professional scorer who closed out big games for his teams in recent years. He is very efficient on points per minute basis.

In his 18th year, the Hawks veteran is looking to close out his year career soon and this might be his last season. And Hawks would surely want to send him off with a Championship which they could have done the last term if Trae Young didn’t get injured against the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Over the years, Williams has been pretty much open about everything, including his personal life. So, its bothersome to him, why people create stories about him.

Lou Williams talks about his two girlfriends situation

The 3x NBA Sixth Man of the year joined Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks and discussed a multitude of topics. From his starting the journey in the NBA to how deep he was hurt by the Clippers trade and thought of retirement.

Between all that Rooks asked Lou what question annoys him the most?

He answered: “The two girlfriends thing. People ask me about what I am doing..

I just was more so upset that it took a life of itself and I no longer controlled the narrative of it, people even thought they were sisters and all of that crap. It was ridiculous. I didn’t likе the part where I couldn’t control what was being ѕaid & how they were viеwed. Bоth of those wоmen are mоthers of my childrеn, not just ѕome randоm girlѕ I’m running arоund with…

I have little people(kids) running around and they are responsible for those kids, I just didn’t like the narrative and where it was going.”

While people cannot handle just one partner Lou managed to successfully live with two girlfriends and three children for multiple years. He even advises fans on how to handle things,

People should be learning from the NBA great on how to win in life even if you couldn’t win a championship, but rather they engage in creating fake stories out of already transparent things.