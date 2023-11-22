Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Marriage: Charting Out the Relationship Timeline of One of NBA’s Most Famous Couple

The iconic pairing of Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union has survived a host of controversies to remain as strong as ever. The couple first met back in February 2007 while co-hosting the Super Bowl but did not initially get together. Wade was still married to his former wife Siohvaughn Funches while Union had only recently divorced her first husband Chris Howard.

Advertisement

Eventually, in 2010, Union and Wade first went public with their relationship and were known to have started dating somewhere in 2008. This, in light of the divorce proceedings that went from 2007-10, became a source of scrutiny for both Wade and his new partner.

Union was initially labeled a ‘home-wrecker’ by the media, according to People. This was partly due to Funches suing Union for a sum of $50,000, along with the fact that Wade had two children with his ex-wife. Regardless, the couple rose above the noise and the controversy eventually helped them grow ever closer to each other.

Advertisement

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union took a break from each other in 2013

While Wade and Union eventually married in 2014, the couple was forced to take a break from each other due to work-related issues. Speaking to Glamour, Union had revealed that it was due to the distance and the schedule that she followed which led to the situation.

However, it seems as if the two were always convinced about each other and have only grown stronger with time. Wade announced in December 2013 on Instagram that he had proposed marriage, and Union said yes. Hence, despite spending much of the year on a break due to work-related issues, the couple eventually got back together and ended up being engaged.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/iNGrzNFCH2/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

What’s more, Union revealed to US Weekly that it was her husband who ended up making most of the wedding arrangements as well. She compared Dwyane to Kanye West, claiming that he doubled down and ensured that the two had the ideal day for themselves.

The August 2014 wedding was in itself an intimate affair and included only close friends and relatives. The couple have, since they got together, appeared to be completely devoted to each other and have been partners in virtually all spheres, including business.

Advertisement

Despite a temporary break, it seems as if distance proved a bit too much for the two to handle. The two ended up getting engaged the same year they took their break in, and have been strong ever since.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have an even bigger family today

Since their marriage, Union has been the mother of the three kids, Wade had from previous relationships. The couple also welcomed their first daughter, Kaavia, back in 2018. The family has had their struggles since then but continues to be close.

Back in November 2018, Union shared a heartwarming post on Instagram claiming that while she had her struggles during pregnancy, all of it eased away every time she looked at her daughter. While for Union, Kaavia was her first child, she has also been a fitting mother to the three kids Dwyane fathered from previous relationships.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Bp7vTJlnbu5/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

This includes the likes of Zaire, Zaya, and Xavier, the latter a result of his previous relationship with Aja Metoyer. Union’s journey as a mother since then has also had a number of highlights. She authored a children’s book titled Welcome to the Party for Kaavia in order to celebrate the non-traditional way in which the couple brought her to the world, via surrogacy.

This was in addition to how the couple were effectively forced to leave their home earlier this year as a result of Florida’s anti-trans law. The new regulation bans gender-affirming care for minors which proved to be a huge issue for the family. Wade eventually moved to Los Angeles County and the family appears to be as strong as ever, since then.

Recently, some sources claimed that there might be problems between the couple owing to social media posts where the two were seen without their wedding rings.

However, the two ended up squashing the rumors via an Instagram post. Upon being wished by her partner and family on her 51st birthday, Union was quick to post the gift, as well as a heartfelt note that she received from her husband and 4 kids.