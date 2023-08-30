“Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo Good Enough?”: Gilbert Arenas Proposes $91,280,168 Team Up to Solve Both Bucks and Trailblazers’ Concerns

Despite the possibility of a Damian Lillard trade to Miami dwindling by the day, several other trade scenarios have emerged as the talk of the town. NBA star turned pundit Gilbert Arenas recently proposed a hypothetical trade on his podcast Gil’s Arena between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Portland Trail Blazers, involving Lillard, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton. Arenas’ proposed trade envisions a team-up between Dame and 2 x NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee. One of the chief reasons why the Blazers have been reluctant to send their centerpiece to the Miami Heat is because of the pennies on the dollar they are getting in return. However, a possible trade between the Bucks and the Blazers might solve that issue.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has recently refused to sign a $173,000,000 extension with the Bucks. The 2021 NBA champion made it clear that he would not sign the extension until he and the team were on the same page about winning a Championship. Arenas harped on the Greek Freak’s decision, pointing out that that’s exactly what Kobe Bryant did with the LA Lakers management to bring in Pau Gasol.

The 41-year-old then proposed a $91,280,168 trade facilitating Lillard’s move to Milwaukee, the 33-year-old star being another veteran desperately looking for a Championship. Both Giannis and Lillard are max contact players set to make $45,640,084 the next season, making their total annual salary $91,280,168 for the 2023-24 season.

Gilbert Arenas suggests a Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo team up

With Lillard wanting to win his maiden championship and Giannis wanting to win more to cement his legacy, Arenas suggested that the two stars could come together to rack up what both of them want for themselves. During a discussion with the other guests on the podcast, the three-time All-Star said:

“You are gonna basically add Jrue and Middleton in the package for whoever. Now whoever, let’s say they do that for Dame. Is Dame [Damian Lillard] and Giannis [Antetokounmpo] good enough to win the Championship?… Your number two and your number three, like unless you get two pieces back that can really…”

Clearly, Agent Zero has reservations about the Giannis-Lillard pairing when it comes to winning it all. However, as suggested by the other members on the podcast, Arenas might be forgetting the other crucial pieces on the Bucks’ roster. Players like Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez could definitely bring something more to the table, enough to get them out of the East at the very least. Yes, the absence of Middleton and Holiday would hurt the Bucks on both ends. However, Lillard’s addition could add enough firepower to the roster to carry them over the hump.

Arenas says Giannis’ action is reminiscent of Kobe Bryant’s trade request in 2007

After Giannis decided not to sign the extension with the Bucks, Arenas compared the Greek Freak’s strategy to Kobe Bryant’s. The former Washington Wizards player said that Giannis, just like Bryant did with the Lakers, is giving his team an ultimatum, that if they are not as hungry as him to win more championships, he would want to move somewhere else.

In 2007, Bryant was so frustrated with the Lakers that he publicly asked to be traded. It is highly improbable that the Bucks wouldn’t concede to their MVP’s demands, because of what their franchise player brings to the table.