‘Baby Jokic’ Yang Hansen Makes Hilarious Admission About Being Drafted 16th Overall by the Blazers

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Yang Hansen looks on after being selected as the 16th pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. | Credits- Brad Penner-Imagn Images

One of the biggest surprises of the 2025 NBA Draft was Yang Hansen being selected 16th overall. It was a special moment, considering he had been projected as a second-round pick, with some even touting him as a stash candidate. However, the Portland Trail Blazers saw something in him, having acquired the pick from the Memphis Grizzlies.

The reaction was one of instant confusion across media tables and fan forums, but it didn’t take long for people to understand why the Blazers made that move. Hansen has already begun to quiet the doubts with his Summer League performances, flashing impressive footwork, passing instincts, and court vision.

While he’s still raw physically and inconsistent on the glass, his upside is clear. The “Baby Jokic” comparisons aren’t just about his nonchalant attitude, his being a foreigner, or his height (7’1″); he genuinely plays with a similar offensive feel. But as surprising as his draft position was to the basketball world, it was an even bigger shock to Hansen himself.

During a recent interview with Malika Andrews on NBA Today, the 19-year-old shared the hilarious story behind his big moment. When asked how he felt when his name was called, Hansen admitted he wasn’t prepared. In fact, he was in the stands, enjoying some fried chicken.

He said, “I was just sitting there finishing my fried chicken. I didn’t even put my suit on. But suddenly they told me, ‘Hansen, Hansen, take your suit on.’ Camera caught me I was still trying to make the suit look good.”

He quickly cleaned up, put on his suit, and walked up to shake hands with Commissioner Adam Silver, all within a few frantic seconds. The moment, while comical, perfectly reflected just how surprising the pick really was. Hansen wasn’t expected to go that high, and his casual demeanor showed he didn’t think so either.

Now that he’s in Portland, he’s proving he belongs. Can he have a similar impact to what Nikola Jokic had with the Denver Nuggets? Only time will tell. But the early signs suggest a bright future for the Chinese superstar.