“Bam Adebayo, I’m taller than you!”: Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and the Heat’s big man have a hilarious social-media exchange, decide to settle the debate when they face each-other next week

Celtics’ star Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo have a hilarious Twitter exchange, decide to settle the debate when they face each other on Friday

NBA stars are just regular humans like all of us. They have their own problems, and they too like to vent about the same on their social media. Recently, Celtics star Jayson Tatum did the same and went to Twitter with something that has been bothering him for a bit.

Just like a lot of us do, Jayson Tatum is also struggling with the decision regarding cutting his hair. He grew his hair over the summer, and now has curls. Now, he’s debating the same, and decided to get some opinions through Twitter as well.

Random thoughts… least once a day I think about cutting the curls and going to a low cut… then someone ask me if I got taller… it’s gotta be the curls — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) October 8, 2021

Bam Adebayo and Jayson Tatum go at each other on Twitter

Bam Adebayo saw Tatum talking about getting taller, and had to intervene. The Olympic teammates definitely got close during training camp, and in Tokyo. Adebayo wasted no time trolling JT on Twitter.

Stop It. — 13am Adebayo💥 (@Bam1of1) October 8, 2021

Tatum wasn’t backing down too, and claimed he was taller than the Heat big.

I’m taller than you bro — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) October 8, 2021

Adebayo tried to end the conversation with a simple reminder of the facts. He put up a photo of the two together during the Olympic training camp or practice.

JT claimed this doesn’t count as Adebayo’s feet were lifted off the ground. He talked about settling the debate when the Celtics visit the Miami Heat next Friday for their preseason matchup.

🤣🤣 ya big ass feet lifted off the ground… well see next week — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) October 8, 2021

Bam just ended the conversation with a simple ‘LMAOO’.

LMAOOOOOO 💀 — 13am Adebayo💥 (@Bam1of1) October 8, 2021

It’s always fun to read such light-hearted banter among fellow stars. One thing is for sure though, JT would surely try to seem taller than Bam the next time they meet.