“I still have LeBron James’ signed jersey in my parents’ house in Charlotte”: Stephen Curry applauds the four-time champions longevity

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry heaped praises of LeBron James post a recent shootaround while talking to the media. The former unanimous MVP was in awe of King James’ longevity.

Having faced each other in four consecutive finals, one must think Curry and James are arch-rivals waiting to go at each other. However, the two superstars share a lot of mutual respect. James has been a witness of Curry’s greatness ever since the latter’s days in Davidson college.

While Steph Curry holds the edge over James in the NBA Finals (4-3), James has the upper hand otherwise (7-9). When the former Cavs superstar was entering the peak of his prime, he had paid a visit to a college basketball match that featured Curry in 2008.

Recently, while talking about James, Curry extolled the longevity of James, recalling the first time they met in 2008.

“He set the standard for that,” Curry said after Friday’s shootaround, while discussing James’ ability to extend his prime. “Let’s keep it real — what is he, in his 18th year? Nine straight Finals, all the things that he’s accomplished. You have a vision of sustaining your prime for as long as you can, kind of reimagining what that looks like.”

Curry added talking about the work that James puts in every off-season despite achieving such great heights.

“So you know the work that goes into it, the intentionality, especially in the offseasons, especially how you take care of your body, your mind. Balance on-court, off-court.”

Also read: “Giannis is already the face of the league!”: Kendrick Perkins heaps some massive praise onto Bucks superstar over the likes of LeBron James and Stephen Curry

LeBron James had gifted a signed jersey to Stephen Curry during the latter’s days in Davidson.

James had come to watch Curry during his sophomore year at Davidson. The former Cavs star saw something special in the 6″3′ guard. James was supportive of Curry during his initial years in the league as well.

Wasn’t some kid to me! I knew he was SPECIAL that’s why I went to see it up close and personal! https://t.co/x5NPFuC5KN — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 18, 2019

Curry, who enters his 13th year in the league, finds inspiration in James’ persistence.

“For me, it’s a weird perspective just because I still remember my college days and he was just coming into his prime in the league,” Curry said. “And my sophomore year, [NCAA] tournament run he came to a game, then came to a game my junior year. This is hilarious. I still have a jersey that he signed back in ’08 in my parents’ house back in Charlotte. So it’s kind of weird to think about what’s happened in the last 13, 14 years.”

As he enters his 19th year in the league, James seems to have aged like fine wine. The four-time champion is still in his prime and about to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer in the NBA.

The 36-year old is one of the top contenders to win the chip this upcoming season.

Also read: “Remember when Michael Jordan congratulated Charles Barkley and Karl Malone?”: Richard Jefferson roasts Nuggets fan claiming LeBron James and Stephen Curry are classless for not congratulating Jokic for his MVP

Both James and Curry are some of the most influential NBA players of all time. The superstars have been game-changers.