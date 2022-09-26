“Bam Adebayo named DeMarcus Cousins over Anthony Davis?!”: NBA Twitter appalled as Miami’s 6’9” center reveals all-time Kentucky starting 5

Bam Adebayo recently named De’Aaron Fox, Devin Booker, SGA, Karl-Anthony Towns, and DeMarcus Cousins to his all-time Kentucky starting 5.

The University of Kentucky is one of the most prestigious basketball-playing institutes in the United States of America. The 8-time NCAA champions have seen some of the most talented athletes that high school had to offer. NBA superstars Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker, and Bam Adebayo, among several others, have been a part of the distinguished programs.

Recently, Adebayo was asked to reveal the alums on his all-time Kentucky Wildcats starting 5. In an interview with Kaz Brown, the Miami Heat’s 3-time All-Star named De’Aaron Fox, Devin Booker, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Karl-Anthony Towns, and DeMarcus Cousins.

This is an elite list of respected NBA stars, however, the exclusion of Davis comes as a big shock.

Also Read: Stephen Curry is “not going to soften up” by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s #1 praise

NBA Twitter reacts as Bam Adebayo snubs Anthony Davis from his all-time Kentucky starting 5

Not having AD on the list is truly a shock. During his lone season as a Wildcat, The Brow won the USBWA’s Robertson trophy, Adolph Ruud trophy, John R. Wooden trophy, was named Associated Press College Basketball Player of the Year, Naismith College Player of the Year, NCAA Basketball Tournament Most Outstanding Player, and till date holds several program records.

NBA Twitter was taken back after seeing the list of players on Bam’s all-time Kentucky starting 5.

This team can beat the 72-10 bulls — (@yrnevan_) September 26, 2022

Not having AD in here is a joke — Lakeshow⁶ (@Brownmamba30) September 26, 2022

No John Wall or Ad ?? Troll List — (@10gmarco) September 26, 2022

AD is the best player to ever play at Kentucky. — Justin (@JWBx93) September 26, 2022

Bro chose KAT over AD ? AD brought home the chip that year — Adrian (@Notkatty12whopp) September 26, 2022

Each of these players is a Wildcat legend in their own right. As much as the Anthony Davis snub feels surprising, we have to respect the list Bam has created.

Also Read: Identity of James Jordan’s murderer uncovered