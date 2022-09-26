Stephen Curry is “not going to soften up” by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s #1 praise

Giannis Antetokounmpo believes Stephen Curry being ‘the last one standing’ in the 2022 postseason, is the best in the world.

Anybody, apart from the people working on ESPN, has Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Top 3 best players in the league currently.

And most will have Nikola Jokic at third, and that’s not a shot on the 2x MVP. It’s just if there’s a Draft today with all of them as developed as they are, very few are going to pick him over those two.

Even the Greek international, whose team is insisting that he is the best player in the world right now, believes Curry is the best in the world and not Jokic.

“Two years ago when we did that, yeah, when I was sleeping in my head I was like ‘Ah yeah, maybe I’m the best player in the world.’ But now, no. In my opinion, the way I view it, the winner is the best. The guy who wins is the best, I believe that the best player in the world is Steph Curry until the next player.”Antetokounmpo said on the Bucks media day.

The 4x NBA champ had something to say about it as well.

Stephen Curry is humbled by Giannis’ but he won’t soften up

The 2022 Finals MVP, after leading the Warriors to their fourth championship in 8 years, has done and won everything to make his case for the all-time best point guard.

Surely he doesn’t mind being the 5th best on ESPN’s list, but getting praise from his competitor is going to make much more sense to him.

But here is the warning from the 6’2 assassin to the 6’11 monster, he is not going to get soft or complacent hearing his praise.

“I appreciate the compliment. It’s not going to soften me up (or make me) get complacent at all, but you do appreciate the respect from your peers to go out and say stuff like that. I’ve been in the situation where I’m complimenting guys around the league a lot as well,” said Curry on Warriors’ media day.

Stephen Curry on Giannis Antetokounmpo calling him the best player in the world:

We will not have enough action between the two in the 2022-23 regular season to determine who is better, because they play each other just twice. So, both of the must lead their teams into the Finals to give us the best we could get.