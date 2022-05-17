“Jimmy Butler originally wanted Bam Adebayo to invest $2.5 million into ‘Big Face’”: Heat big-man had to deny Butler’s original offer as it was too pricey

Jimmy Butler asked Bam Adebayo to invest $2.5 million into ‘Big Face Coffee’ during their 2020 NBA Finals run in the Bubble.

Jimmy Butler was faced with quite a bit of scrutiny for deciding to leave Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in the summer of 2019 to become ‘the man’ out in Miami. However, in that first year with the Heat, Butler led them to the 2020 NBA Finals in the Bubble and were merely 2 wins away from besting LeBron James and the Lakers for the championship.

Butler developed a beautiful chemistry with the Heat immediately, especially with guys like Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and elder statesman, Udonis Haslem. The usual roast-centric banter found itself in the Miami Heat’s locker room as soon as Jimmy joined the team, helping build an even tighter bond between the guys.

So apparently Jimmy Butler wasn’t kidding about the up-charge for the use of his French Press at Disney. (From Meyers Leonard’s Twitter): pic.twitter.com/1s1em6flRG — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) August 15, 2020

Also read: “Jimmy Butler used to charge $20 for a cup of coffee, made around $6000 in the Bubble!”: When the Heat star made extra money during the team’s NBA Finals run

The two-man game between Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo benefitted immensely from their off-court chemistry being as great as it was. This eventually led to the former wanting the big-man to become an investor in a company of his.

Jimmy Butler had an initial offer of $2.5 million for Bam Adebayo in the Bubble.

With not even a full season’s worth of time together on the court, Jimmy Butler made it clear that he wanted to team up with Bam Adebayo off the court as well. Not long after starting ‘Big Face Coffee’ and spreading the word in the Bubble in 2020, he reportedly approached Adebayo about investing.

Jimmy wanted Bam to invest a whopping $2.5 million into the brand so as to have part ownership/ stake. However, at the time, Bam believed this price to be a bit too steep for his liking and declined, according to Taylor Rooks.

Bam revealed recently on ‘The Old Man and the Three’ podcast with JJ Redick that Jimmy approached him yet again to invest but this time, for whatever reason, upped the price to $15 million. Redick and Bam would then go on to agree on one thing: Jimmy’s a d**k.

Also read: “Jimmy Butler told me to invest in ‘Big Face Coffee’ for $15 million”: Bam Adebayo dishes on just how much money his Miami Heat co-star asked of him on JJ Redick podcast