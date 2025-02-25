“Barney Porter Ate First”: Shannon Sharpe Brings Up His Grandfather to Agree With Stephen Curry’s Wife Ayesha

Celebrity couples are constantly picked apart by the public for every little thing they say and do. As arguably the most famous couple in the NBA for over a decade, Steph and Ayesha Curry know that better than anybody.

Ayesha’s recent interview with People magazine further illustrated that point, as she’s received online backlash for her comments regarding her marriage and family life. It’s wild how even obviously positive things can be twisted.

In the interview, Ayesha talked about how she and Steph strike a work-life balance while raising four kids, saying, “I think for us, our relationship always comes first. Then we’re parents. And that works for us because then you have two happy people raising the kids in the house. So the family sector in our lives always comes first.”

Apparently, that didn’t sit well with everybody online, where many commenters somehow took that to mean that she chooses her husband over her kids. Maybe the reason the divorce rate is so high is because people believe that a married couple shouldn’t put their relationship first?

The Currys are happy, healthy, and living their best life. They don’t need parenting advice from randos on the internet.

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson discussed the backlash to Ayesha’s interview on a recent episode of their Nightcap podcast, and they hit the nail on the head. Johnson admitted to not knowing the rules of marriage, but he said, “I’m assuming if Ayesha Curry is saying it, then that’s the way it’s supposed to go.”

Ayesha Curry said nothing wrong

Sharpe referenced his own family to agree with Ayesha. “That’s how I brought my kids up. I believe that’s a great way to do things. We first, we’re gonna make sure we’re happy, then if we’re happy, everything’s in unison with us, the kids gonna be Gucci.”

Sharpe learned that way of doing things from his grandparents, who also prioritized their own relationship while raising their kids. “Barney Porter ate first,” Sharpe said about his Pop Pop, and hilariously, he also had control of the TV. It seems things turned out OK in that family, too.

The Currys are the rare example of a celebrity couple that other people should be trying to emulate, not tear down. Steph is a future Hall-of-Famer and one of the greatest basketball players ever. Both he and Ayesha are incredibly successful in business.

They have four beautiful, happy kids, and it all starts with their marriage, which has lasted for 14 years and counting. Let’s not take a positive statement from a woman who knows what she’s talking about and twist it into something negative.