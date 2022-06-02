“Baron Davis was abducted by crazy-looking aliens once!”: When the former We Believe Warriors guard made up stories about UFOs and Men in Black suits

Baron Davis claimed on a podcast that he had been abducted by aliens. An NBA player getting abducted by UFOs, talk about a story!

Baron Davis had a solid NBA career, spending most of his time with the Charlotte Hornets and the Golden State Warriors.

He was a two-time NBA All-Star and led the league in steals twice. The Charlotte Hornets selected him with the third overall choice in the 1999 NBA draft.

He also played for the New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New York Knicks in the NBA.

Also, read – “Shaquille O’Neal found out he had a different biological dad at 11!”: When the Lakers legend got the shocking news that changed the course of his life

Davis missed the whole 2012-13 season due to a catastrophic knee injury, and he never returned to the NBA. According to Basketball-Reference, Baron Davis made more than $147 million in the NBA.

Davis began preparing for life beyond basketball before his career ended in 2012. He worked on a range of ventures such as producing and directing advertisements.

Baron Davis once described in graphic detail that he was abducted by aliens

In 2013, Baron Davis appeared as a guest on The Champs Podcast and talked about his career. The NBA veteran then shocked the hosts with a story about how he had recently had an encounter with aliens. But it wasn’t just one where he saw them.

Davis claims that he was driving back from Las Vegas when he noticed a bright light and was abruptly pushed and shoved by these “crazy looking individuals”.

“They were poking me on the nose, looking at my eyes, they had my hands tied and the next thing you know I was in Montabello dude, burning rubber on the way back to L.A. at 4 o’clock in the morning.”

David stated that his mind had become sharper since the encounter and that he was retaining information better. Later in the interview, he mentioned that a book about his alien encounter would be published.

When it was over, listeners and program presenters were left wondering if Baron Davis had made it all up.

Davis later corrected his remarks on Twitter. If his words had been taken seriously, he would have faced a barrage of criticism and inquiries.

That alien thing is a joke. @nealbrennan please help me. People are outside my house in black suits #jk #meninblack — Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) July 13, 2013

Also, read – “LeBron James you rocking with Adam Sandler? Stephen Curry is chasing Michael Jordan’s 6 rings”: Fans remind Lakers star that he was ‘The Chosen One’ at Hustle premiere

Baron Davis has had some unusual adventures since retiring from basketball, but being abducted by aliens is not one of them.