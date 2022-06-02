Basketball

“Baron Davis was abducted by crazy-looking aliens once!”: When the former We Believe Warriors guard made up stories about UFOs and Men in Black suits

Baron Davis claimed on a podcast that he had been abducted by aliens. An NBA player getting abducted by UFOs, talk about a story!
Hemanth Amar

Previous Article
"This fu*king crazy son of a bitch is he trying to get fired" - Matt Hardy recalls hilarious prank WWE Legend Owen Hart pulled on Vince McMahon
Next Article
"Michael Schumacher keeps a $5 million Ferrari FXX in his garage"- Seven-time World Champion stores collection of some of the best F1 and supercars around
NBA Latest Post
Baron Davis claimed on a podcast that he had been abducted by aliens. An NBA player getting abducted by UFOs, talk about a story!
“Baron Davis was abducted by crazy-looking aliens once!”: When the former We Believe Warriors guard made up stories about UFOs and Men in Black suits

Baron Davis claimed on a podcast that he had been abducted by aliens. An NBA…