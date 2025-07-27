“Like Michael Jordan Bald”: Stephen Curry Speaks On Stand-In That Looks Nothing Like Him

May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Did you know that NBA superstars have stand-ins? No, it’s not like a substitute or a guy on the bench who makes the team in case someone gets injured. These stand-ins are for athletes during ad or photo shoots in general. As it turns out, Stephen Curry is particularly amused by the guy who stands in for him.

Curry appeared on the 360 with Speedy Morman and discussed many things, from comedian Katy Williams to his own rap career and, most interestingly, stand-ins.

“This is f***** crazy. Where are you going with this?” he immediately asked Speedy when he brought up the subject.

With Curry unable to control his laughter, Morman explained the concept to his viewers. “For those who don’t know what that is, there is an alternate version of you, who kind of looks like you a little bit, but not really.”



Morman went on to explain that when stars go for a commercial shoot, the stand-in is dressed as them, has the same makeup, has tattoos painted, and even has their hair braided exactly like the athlete they are working for.

“It’s like you but not you at the same time. What is it like? How can you benefit … What can you have him do that you don’t want to do?” he asked.

“So, my guy, his name is Court. I am laughing because he looks nothing like me,” Curry began before being interrupted by Morman, who informed everyone that he was bald.

Steph praised Court and said that what he did wasn’t an easy job. To be able to keep himself prepared for anything and then help Curry carry out the process on set requires a dedicated work ethic.

So when you see close-up shots of Curry’s tattoos or his jersey or something like that, it’s actually Court. “Then they zoom out and it’s me. So it saves a lot of time,” the Golden State Warriors star explained.

The only problem is that Court is bald. Though wigs work, Curry’s hair is difficult to copy.

“The NBA cup shoot was on … but he has this toupee thing that they put together to make it look like the back of my head but it’s just him, bald. It’s the funniest … We have a nice little collage of both of us for the last decade on every set and he’s had some wild attempts at (copying) my hair,” an elated Curry said, still chuckling, much to Morman’s amusement.

To drive home the point, Morman compared him to the great Michael Jordan.

“He’s not just like Caesar bald though. He’s like shiny-head bald. Like Michael Jordan bald. It’s wild that this is your stand-in,” he joked.

But according to Curry, none of that matters. They met Court about 10 years ago. He immediately liked him, and so did his team. And it doesn’t seem like this partnership is ending anytime soon.