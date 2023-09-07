“Did It Because I Love LeBron James!”: Die-Hard Bron Fan Admits to Booing Canada’s Dillon Brooks for ‘Endearing Reason’ at FIBA World Cup

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) defends against Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) during the first half in game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

At the recent FIBA World Cup 2023, Dillon Brooks, representing Canada, found himself at the receiving end of boos from the audience. What initially seemed like a spontaneous reaction took an intriguing turn as the identity of the culprit was revealed – a fervent LeBron James supporter. This incident unfolded just today and was sourced from Twitter.

The animosity between Dillon Brooks and LeBron James traces its roots back to the intense face-off between Memphis and the Lakers during the first round of the playoffs. A clash of titans on the court, this encounter set the stage for a rivalry that would continue off the hardwood.

LeBron James fan boos Dillon Brooks

As per Twitter, the intriguing incident took place within the lobby of the USA practice venue. The tweet read,

“I’m at USA practice. There’s a coffee shop in the lobby. A lady, unprompted, sees my credential and revealed that she booed Dillon Brooks last night. ‘And I did it because I love LeBron.’ With that, she walked away.”

A passionate fan, without any prompting, noticed Brooks’ credentials and boldly admitted to being the source of the boos the previous night. Her rationale? She loves LeBron James.

LeBron’s dislike for Brooks continued after the series

Despite besting Memphis and Brooks in the playoffs, LeBron has been unable to quell his disdain for the team and its formidable player.

He posted,

“If you ever see me fighting in the forest with a Grizzly bear, HELP THE BEAR”

He also added:

“Unlike you little I’m a grown ass man Big shoes to fill , grown ass pants Prolly hustled with your pops, go ask your parents Its apparent you’re staring at a legend Who, put a few little in the they place before Trying to eat without saying they grace before!”

His disdain has undoubtedly spilled onto social media platforms, where James made a series of posts.