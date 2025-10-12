How Many Playoff Series Has NBA Champion Giannis Antetokounmpo Won?

Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) gets ready for game four of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum. | Credits- Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo has spent his entire NBA career with the Milwaukee Bucks, who drafted him in 2013. He has brought the franchise unprecedented success, both commercially and on the court, where the team has become a regular contender for deep playoff runs.

The Greek Freak was not immediately regarded as a generational talent upon entering the NBA, as he was selected 15th overall in the Draft. Yet it did not take long for Giannis to stamp his authority on the league, helping the Bucks reach the playoffs in just his third season. This was the franchise’s first taste of post-season basketball since 2001, and it is no coincidence that Giannis was on the team when that change occurred.

Giannis, who changed the city of Milwaukee forever, made the playoffs nine more times since then. Sadly, however, he has just one championship to show for it. With an 8-8 win loss record in the post-season, it’s clear that he didn’t succeed as much as he would have liked. Let’s dive deeper into what happened.

In 2015, Giannis made the playoffs for the first time and the Bucks lost to the Chicago Bulls in Round 1. In 2017 and 2018, they bowed out at the same stage again, this time to the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics respectively. So, while Giannis as a player kept growing, he just wasn’t able to win even a single series with the Bucks.

Then, the golden period of Giannis’ stint in Milwaukee approached.

2019 was the first time the Bucks looked like true contenders, and Giannis and Co. made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, which meant that the Greek star had finally won, not only one, but two series. They lost to eventual Champions, the Raptors, but it the laid the foundations for success that was to arrive soon.

In 2020, the Bucks, disappointingly, exited in the Semi-Finals, adding one more win to Giannis’ column. But 2021 proved to be the year.

Milwaukee won their second-ever Championship (first in 1971), with Giannis winning the MVP that year. He averaged 35 points a game, and added four playoff series wins to his resume. Peak times to be a Bucks fan.

Unfortunately, since then, it’s all gone downhill for the Bucks. They’re still a team to be feared, but don’t appear to be on the ascendency anymore.

Troublesome times for the Bucks

Post their 2021 success, injuries and departures have acted as roadblocks between Giannis and additional silverware. In the very next season, after the city of Milwaukee experienced euphoria, Khris Middleton, one of the team’s most important players, sprained his knees, and the Bucks fell in the second round to the Celtics.

In 2023, Giannis’ fitness issues began when he suffered a fall in Game 1 of the first round against the Miami Heat and did not return until Game 4. The Bucks ultimately lost that series 1-4.

Then, in 2024, Giannis could not log a single minute of postseason action due to a left soleus strain, while the star signed to pair with him, Damian Lillard, also suffered a strained calf. The Indiana Pacers won the series 4-1, and they repeated the feat in 2025, this time despite Giannis being on the court.

Hence, Giannis 8-8 record. Although, to be fair to him, he didn’t play in 2024. So for those willing to discount that, it’s 8-7 in Giannis’ favor.

A player of his caliber should have had more trips to the Finals, that’s for certain. And now, at the age of 30, it seems as though he has realized that. Giannis wants to join a bigger team in the league, with the New York Knicks a reported destination.

For now, Antetokounmpo remains with the Bucks. But that could change before Trade Deadline day in February 2026.