“Adam Silver Would Have Ja Morant In Prison”: Kendrick Perkins And NBA Fans Are Befuddled Over Anthony Edwards-Jamal Murray ‘Tech Fiasco’

The NBA refs are garnering constant scrutiny for their missed or poor calls in the games. The latest victim of such officiating inconsistency is Anthony Edwards in the Minnesota Timberwolves second-round series opener against the Denver Nuggets. In the dying minutes of the third quarter, Edwards was slapped with a technical foul for staring down on the Nuggets veteran, Reggie Jackson.

The NBA fans were furious over this poor foul call, especially during a playoff game. However, the situation heated up further in the fourth quarter when Jamal Murray drained a three, earned a foul, and pointed finger guns at Karl-Anthony Towns. For this, Murray escaped free without a tech, which frustrated the fans even further.

Many fans believe sparing Jamal Murray in this situation over Anthony Edwards was simply outrageous. One fan wrote, “Giving Anthony Edwards a tech on this play in a playoff game is insane.”



Another fan almost believed that the refs would give a technical to Murray for his actions. However, they sarcastically expressed their frustrations, knowing that was never the case. They wrote, “Really glad that Jamal Murray got a technical for this. Wait…”

Among many others, veteran NBA player turned analyst Kendrick Perkins was also outraged from such poor officiating in the game. Taking his frustrations to X, Perk wrote, “So we’re calling stare downs but not finger guns?”

This fan summed up the situation of what’s going on in the league perfectly. Referring to Ja Morant’s gun-flashing incident from last year, the fan wrote, “Adam Silver would have Ja Morant in prison if he did this, meanwhile Murray doesn’t even get a tech.”

It shouldn’t be a surprise that the officials seem to be favoring the defending champs, especially during a playoff series. However, handing Anthony Edwards a tech while setting aside Jamal Murray’s taunts seems quite atrocious. In this situation, Ant-Man finds himself gaining support from a majority of the league’s fans and experts, who are criticizing such officiation.

Adam Silver went harsh on Ja Morant for his gun fiasco

Last year, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant was once again in scrutiny for flashing a gun on his Instagram livestream. The league suspended the point guard for 25 games without pay, which was his second significant suspension in less than two months.

His previous suspension around March 2023 was for a similar reason of waving a gun in an intoxicated state during a livestream on his IG page. Morant returned to the league after the suspension in December and was once again reprimanded by the league for celebrating a dagger against the New Orleans Pelicans.

After nailing a thunderous alley-oop on the Pels, Morant’s celebration was mistaken for yet another gun reference following his previous incident. However, some fans later clarified that in reality, Morant was doing the ‘New Orleans Dance,’ while playing against New Orleans.

Known as ‘The Rock Ya Hips’ dance, Morant tried poking fun at the Pelicans in that game. However, given the climate surrounding Morant’s return, the sensitive reaction by the fans and the media was perhaps justified as fair.