Beating ‘Fruit-Bowl Eating’ LeBron James’ Lakers, Chris Paul ‘Cheerfully’ Greets Bronny at Crypto.com Arena

Last night, the Los Angeles Lakers had a pre-season game against the Golden State Warriors. Led by LeBron James, the Purple and Gold lost their second consecutive pre-season game. The game ended 125-129 in Golden State’s favor, as the King only laced up for the first half. Following the first, he hit the showers and was then spotted on the bench in regular clothing.

He had 12 points, five assists, and two rebounds before it was decided he would sit on the bench. However, the most curious part came after his first-half performance. Chilling on the bench, at one point in time, LeBron was spotted eating a bowl of fruit. It was a humorous moment, as Bron looked disinterested in the game that he was playing a few minutes ago.

In the meantime, Chris Paul, King James’ good friend, also featured in the game. Playing just two minutes more than Bron, CP3 seemed to be acclimating well to the Dubs’ offense. In the 20 minutes he played, Paul didn’t fill up the stat sheets, but he did manage to get six points, four assists, and a rebound.

Once the final whistle had blown, Paul was spotted hanging out with James and his family. He went over to courtside, where he grabbed LeBron’s son, Bronny James, by the shoulders before dapping up the King himself.

LeBron James’ son Bronny is on the road to recovery following his cardiac arrest in late July

Bronny James was looking fit and healthy at courtside. At first glance, you would hardly be able to tell he suffered a cardiac arrest in late July. However, the fact of the matter is he did and is now on the road to recovery after his surgery for the congenital heart affect. Great news for the 19-year-old, who was preparing for the upcoming college season.

The young guard hinted at a potential return and is looking forward to getting back on the court. Having committed to the University of Southern California, Bronny is excited to suit up for the Trojans. That being said, there is no guarantee he will be ready for the Trojans’ first game of the season on November 7th against Kansas State.

While he is a doubt for the first game of the season, Bronny hasn’t stopped himself from getting to know his teammates. He is building chemistry as he waits to be cleared for an on-court return. But it’s safe to say that once he gets that clearance, it won’t take long for the Trojans to hand him his debut.