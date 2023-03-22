“LeBron James Could’ve Dunked From The Free Throw Line!”: DeMar DeRozan Was In Awe Of Young LBJ’s Hops

The athletic potency of LeBron James during his initial stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers had six-time NBA All-Star Demar DeRozan flummoxed.

During the commencing stages of his 20-year NBA career, the King relied on his athletic aptitude to guide him to success. At 6’8 and 250 lbs, James was a specimen, to say the least.

For someone his size, the four-time NBA champion was nimble, slick, shifty and dexterous with the ball. It licensed him to inflict his will on his opponents by dunking all over the court.

Now, LeBron James has garnered the respect of his peers and NBA fans alike for his outstanding durability and longevity as an athlete. Year in and year out, the King has evolved slowly, but steadily to become a complete version of a ball player.

Nonetheless, LeBron James‘ inaugural years in the NBA saw him resort to attacking the paint and dunking on opponents. One such dunk left the NBA world astounded and this includes familiar foe, DeMar DeRozan.

LeBron James’ dunk against the Milwaukee Bucks had DeMar DeRozan in reverence

One such instance saw the four-time NBA champion display it to full effect against the Milwaukee Bucks. James made a steal in his own half, before galavanting off to the other end of the court with just one dribble.

Before taking off from right in front of the free-throw line and dunking it for two points. A genuinely ludicrous moment in the history of the sport.

Recently the NBA had stars react to certain historic moments to have occurred in the league. DeMar DeRozan, who has been a first-hand witness of James’ athletic prowess had an incredible reaction to his dunk against the Bucks.

DeRozan said:

“I don’t think this dunk gets talked about enough. How far he jumped in game. Like, he could have easily cleared the free throw line. How much room he even had, like the momentum he had carrying it. This dunk does not get talked about enough. It’s one of the most incredible in-game dunks that I’ve seen.”

In hindsight, it’s no surprise that the highly touted high school player of all time could dunk with ease, just as he was coming into early adulthood. Back in 2008, James was a 23-year-old, that relied on his surreal athleticism.

LeBron James could have a career mixtape of merely stellar dunks

James has a montage of sublime dunks that would potentially surpass the career highlights of a plethora of talent to have graced the league. It’s undeniable that the King worked hard to attain the laurels he has.

But it goes without saying, that an integral reason for his success is his supreme athleticism. Seldom do we come across talents as electric and vibrant as James, and when we do, we often forget just how incredible they are in their respective fields.

LeBron James will unequivocally go down as one of the greatest athletes of all time, if not the greatest.