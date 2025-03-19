Before Dominating the NBA, Wilt Chamberlain Earned $2 an Hour Working as a Bellhop

Both literally and figuratively, Wilt Chamberlain is one of the most towering figures in sports history, a man whose on- and off-court exploits are as mythical as Paul Bunyan. Chamberlain is one of the most dominant players who ever played the game, but before he went on to be an All-American at Kansas or a four-time MVP in the NBA, he earned $2 an hour working as a bellhop at Kutsher’s, a popular resort in New York’s Catskill Mountains.

Advertisement

Chamberlain’s time at Kutsher’s was chronicled in ESPN’s 30 for 30 short Wilt Chamberlain: Borscht Belt Bellhop, and at just nine minutes long, it’s really worth the quick watch. It’s hard to fathom nowadays, but back then, many star athletes got their start in the Catskills by working odd jobs and playing pickup games to entertain the guests.

Chamberlain developed a close bond with Helen and Milton Kutsher, the owners of the resort, whom he came to see as a second set of parents. He also excelled as a bellhop due to his friendly nature, strength to carry so many bags at once, and ability to deliver bags to the second floor by standing outside and handing them up through the window.

As the 30 for 30 shows, Chamberlain actually got some coaching at Kutsher’s from legendary Celtics coach Red Auerbach, who worked in the offseason as the resort’s athletic director. It really was a different time back then. Auerbach and Bill Russell would go on to battle Chamberlain on many occasions in the NBA, creating one of the fiercest rivalries in league history.

Before working at Kutsher’s, Wilt Chamberlain had trouble fitting into the world

Chamberlain has spoken about how his early life made him self-conscious about being seen as a freak due to his extreme height. He once said in an interview, “The toughest thing for me was growing up and being stared at and being looked at and being talked about in that particular way.”

It seems like Chamberlain really came into his own during his time at Kutsher’s because he was treated like family and someone whose gifts should be celebrated, not gawked at. The 30 for 30 mentions that when guests asked him how tall he was, Chamberlain would joke, “Five feet and 24 inches.”

Today’s star athletes have a very different upbringing, often competing year-round in AAU and travel leagues at a very young age. Working, let alone at physical jobs like being a bellhop, is pretty much unheard of today, especially as the top athletes are able to cash in on their talent and fame at such a young age now.

Chamberlain would have undoubtedly gone through the same process if he were growing up today, but he also would have missed out on the formative experience of his time at Kutsher’s.