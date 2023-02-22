“You Can’t Help But Respect Ja Morant’s Grizzlies!”: Zion Williamson Gives Major Props to Memphis Despite the Magnanimous Hate

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies are hardly the most loved team in the NBA. No, they couldn’t be further away from that title. Of course, their quality despite all the youth needs to be acknowledged. However, countless NBA players have had a problem with their pompous behavior. And frankly, it’s hard not to see their point.

The result? The team that arguably talks the most trash in the NBA is unsurprisingly disliked by everybody… except one person.

While the rest of the NBA has been too busy despising Memphis, Zion Williamson took time out to heap some praise onto Ja Morant and his crew.

And once they hear it, the Grizzlies might consider talking a bit less smack to the Pelicans.

Also Read: “Bronny James Will Be a Top 10 Pick”: ESPN Projects LeBron James’ Son to Be Picked in the Lottery of the 2024 NBA Draft

Zion Williamson gives Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies their flowers

Zion Williamson isn’t one of those people that’s known to trash-talk an awful lot. Instead, he is one of those NBA stars that is unanimously loved by everyone in the NBA… except the Suns.

Still, it appears that the man is still pretty darn good at identifying who is can talk some quality smack during a game. And during an interview, when he was asked who he believed talked the best smack in the league, he brought up Ja Morant and his teal-colored crew.

Take a look at the Instagram post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA on ESPN (@nbaonespn)

We’re sure the Grizzlies will appreciate Zion Williamson’s comment. After all, doing everything as a unit is what they take the utmost pride in.

However, will they really stop talking smack to the Pelicans? Frankly, we doubt it.

Why do the Suns hate Zion Williamson?

We mentioned earlier that the Suns don’t much like Zion Williamson. But why? After all, he may just be the beloved character within the NBA community.

Well, you see, there is an unofficial rule in the NBA, that if the losing team has given up on winning the game in the final few seconds, the winning team just runs out the clock.

But, during a regular season game between these two, Zion Williamson did this instead.

The man would later go on to say that it was revenge for Phoenix knocking New Orleans out in the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Still, everybody knew what Zion Williamson was doing. And admittedly, we don’t think he feels the least bit guilty about it.

Also Read: Why LeBron James Switched to Jersey No.6 After Wearing Michael Jordan Inspired #23 For the Better Part of His 20-year Career?