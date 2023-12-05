“Begin To Acknowledge LeBron James In The Same Conversation”: Using Ime Udoka’s Argument, Skip Bayless Reasserts Michael Jordan’s Status as GOAT

The recent matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets put forward the hideous side of competitive sport. LeBron James and Ime Udoka exchanged words on the sideline as viewers witnessed an unexpected NBA player-coach dispute. Following this, both of them picked up technical fouls, resulting in the ejection of the 46-year-old Rockets head coach from the court. Later on, Skip Bayless shared his views on the incident in the latest episode of the UNDISPUTED in the presence of Richard Sherman and Keyshawn Johnson.

At first, Skip shed light on the nature of Udoka as a former player, stating, “When Ime did play, he wasn’t a great player, he weren’t even a very good player but he was an enforcer”. The 72-year-old highlighted how Ime’s time at the San Antonio Spurs contributed to his lack of respect for the 4x champion. “He does not have high respect for LeBron’s toughness, his physical toughness, his mental toughness under fire,” Bayless mentioned while pointing out the Miami Heat-Spurs rivalry of the early 2010s.

Based on that interaction, the sports analyst believed James’ name should not come up in the greatest of all time discussion alongside Michael Jordan. “This is another reason why I can’t even begin to acknowledge LeBron as being in the same conversation with Michael Jordan,” he stated. Skip further added, “Trust me, back in the day, no coach would have dared to speak to Michael’s face during a game like Ime did”.

Following this, he mentioned the potential consequences of a raging Jordan while talking about his fear factor around the league. “All hell would be unleashed on you because he might score a hundred points on you,” he highlighted, paying respect to MJ’s prowess. “If he didn’t do it in that game, he would score 200 the next game and 300 the next game because you just didn’t mess with him,” he continued to establish his point.

An unexpected rivalry between Ime Udoka and LeBron James

Udoka and James faced each other multiple times during the latter’s Cleveland Cavaliers era. As a player, Ime had to move around and represent several franchises in the 2000s. Yet, somehow LeBron used to target him on the court with the duo continuously fighting for points. The 19x All-Star came out on top on most occasions but Udoka had also utilized his physicality to contain James a handful of times.

It sustained for a longer period after LeBron moved to the Miami Heat and Ime joined the Spurs as their assistant coach. They came up against each other in both the 2012 and the 2013 NBA Finals, with each of them winning one. So, the on-court exchange spurred from a long-standing history between them.

Thus, later in the show, Skip even joked about the two of them getting involved in a fistfight to sort things out. “My money would be on Ime,” Bayless declared further showcasing his lack of trust in James. Well, considering the histories of all the parties involved, the possibilities remain limitless.