“Scottie Pippen Was Way Over His Head So Michael Jordan Stepped In”: Bulls Legend’s Scuffle With Knicks Guards Showcases ‘Difference In Mentality’

Mar 30, 1995; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (45) talks with forward Scottie Pippen (33) after a timeout from the game against the Boston Celtics at Chicago Stadium. The Bulls beat the Celtics 100-82. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA isn’t an easy league to crack into. It takes a lot of hard work, skill, strength, and mentality to make it as an NBA superstar. Well, over the years only the best of the best have displayed such qualities. And, perhaps the greatest is none other than Michael Jordan.

Jordan was a class apart. Not only was he a hard worker, but he had the skill and physique that complemented his game perfectly. But, what truly made him stand out from the rest, was his mentality. The man was obsessed with winning and never backed down from anything.

Even his own teammates seemed small in comparison to his strong personality. Like the time Scottie Pippen started jawing with Xavier McDaniel, it was MJ who stepped in and quelled the situation.

Michael Jordan stepped in for Scottie Pippen who was in over his head during a scuffle with the Knicks

If history is anything to go by, then mentality is one factor that is clearly important for any successful athlete. The right mindset proves vital when it comes to becoming a perennial champion. Case in point, Michael Jeffery Jordan.

His Airness was known for his competitiveness, obsession with winning, and never-back-down attitude. In fact, there have been several occasions where he has showcased all three during his highly reputable NBA career.

One of the more well-known examples was when he faced down New York Knicks guard, Xavier McDaniel. Both Jordan and McDaniel received a technical for the altercation. After all, the two looked ready to go toe-to-toe after Michael stepped in for Scottie Pippen, who was clearly way over his head.

Michael Jordan defending Scottie Pippen because he was in way over his head is priceless pic.twitter.com/aqYofL253P — The Realest Realist (@TRRealist23) March 31, 2023

There can be no denying just how important, MJ’s mentality was to the Chicago Bulls’ success. After all, it is this same mentality that pushed him through the infamous Flu Game.

Jordan’s mentality and obsession with winning during the infamous Flu Game

In 1997, Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls made history as they won their fifth NBA Championship together. However, the Finals Series against the Utah Jazz is remembered for more than just that. To be specific, Game 5 of the Finals has been cemented in NBA lore as one of the greatest showcases of strength and mental toughness. Why? Because this was the game where MJ played in spite of sickness, the notorious Flu Game.

The Flu Game happened 20 years ago on this day. What’s your favorite MJ moment? pic.twitter.com/3yaKGgTlbl — Champs Sports (@champssports) June 11, 2017

It was a moment that added weight to Jordan’s claim as the greatest of all time. He truly was a generational talent, one that young stars all around the world dream to be like.